Global Procurement as a Service (PaaS) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

In this report, the Global Procurement as a Service (PaaS) market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Procurement as a Service (PaaS) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Procurement as a service is an outsourced procurement model that combines technology, staff, and expertise to handle a portion, if not all, of your organization’s procurement function. Technology helps them see what you’re spending money on, and where you will likely be able to find savings. It helps them choose the categories for sourcing and assign category experts to handle purchasing for those categories. It relies on technology to do the sourcing and procurement, track purchases and payments and handles three-way matching to make sure you’re only paying for what you get, and that you get the everything you’re supposed to when you’re supposed to.
In 2018, the global Procurement as a Service (PaaS) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Procurement as a Service (PaaS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Procurement as a Service (PaaS) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Accenture
Infosys
Capgemini
IBM
HCL Technologies
Wipro
GEP
Proxima
Genpact
WNS
Xchanging (DXC Technology)
TCS
CA Technologies
Aegis
Corbus
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Strategic Sourcing
Spend Management
Category Management
Process Management
Contract Management
Transactions Management
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Manufacturing
BFSI
Retail and Consumer Goods
IT and Telecom
Energy and Utilities
Healthcare
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Procurement as a Service (PaaS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Procurement as a Service (PaaS) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Procurement as a Service (PaaS) are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
