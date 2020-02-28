Global Processed Meat Market was valued at around USD 714bn at the start of 2017 and is estimated to rise to USD 1,567 bn by 2022 at an astonishing CAGR of 14% between the forecast periods 2016 to 2022

Processed Meat can be considered as any meat which has been either modified to improve its taste or its shelf life, quality and preserve it from decay. The global processed meat market was valued at around USD 714bn at the start of 2017 and is estimated to rise to USD 1,567bn by 2022 at an astonishing CAGR of 14% between the forecast periods. The main factors for rising demand of the processed meat market is the rising population worldwide and increasing disposable income in the developing economies such as Latin America countries and Asia-Pacific countries which have been the largest constituents of this market.

End-User –

It has been perceived that large number of people like eating protein rich foods such as meat, especially are the working class families with growing disposable income and busy schedules in the developing economies. Other factors such as hectic lifestyle, rapid urbanization, adoption of new lifestyle trends and food habits have also been contributing to the growing demand for processed meat in the market. Furthermore, it has been found that the growing middle class and rising number of working women will provide a huge opportunity for this market to expand and further develop its products accordingly.

Market Dynamics –

The global processed meat market is highly competitive in nature and diversified due to presence of huge number of regional as well as international players in the market. It has been researched that these companies compete among each other on different factors such as price, quality, innovation, distribution and promotion. Due to stiff competition in the market and sudden changes in technology has created some challenges like meat curing, packaging and transportation.

Key products mainly included are cured processed meat and uncured processed meat. Volume wise it has been found that cured processed meat have largest market share and are expecting a major exponential growth in the upcoming months. These products contains nitrites which prevents growth of pathogenic bacteria and increases the shelf life of the meat. Uncured poultry is also considered one of the key outlets of this market.

Market Segmentation –

Processed meat market can be segmented on the basis of type of meat such as poultry, pork, mutton, beef and other processed meat. Processed poultry is considered the dominant segment for this market which accounts for around 40% of the market share. Processed pork is estimated to grow faster over the years to come as it can be attributed to growing demand for different processed pork such as sausages, bacon, hamburgers and trotters in the market.

The processed meat can also segmented on the basis of type of meat market into chilled processed meat frozen processed meat, canned/preserved meat and frozen processed red meat. Chilled processed meat is the market leader in this segment and is estimated to grow significantly during the forecast period. Also, the frozen processed meat is estimate to grow within the given time frame owing to increasing demand in the market.

Geographic Analysis –

Geographically, North America is the market leader and accounted for around 30% of the global market. Asia- Pacific region are the second in the market led by China and are expected to show tremendous growth in consumption of processes meat in the future. The processed meat market in Europe is said to be growing at a moderate rate on the account of increasing awareness among the people about the health hazards of the processed meat.

Key Players –

Some of the key players operating in this market are JBS SA, Hormel Food, Tyson Foods Inc., Cargill Inc., BRF S.A etc. The major players in the market are focused on the expansion of business using different strategies so as to cope with the competition and enlarging of product line.

