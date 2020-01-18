Global Probiotics in Animal Feed Report, by Development, Trends, Investigation 2019 and Forecast to 2024

Probiotics in Animal Feed market research report 2018-2023 report portrays definition, an investigation of significant improvements in the market, profound aggressive examination and budgetary investigation. It likewise canters on to potential chances of market, showcase patterns, benchmarking of products and vital examination. In a word, this report will help you with setting up new business trends in Probiotics in Animal Feed Market.

Probiotics in Animal Feed market size will grow from USD 3.79 Billion in 2017 to USD 5.88 Billion by 2023, at an estimated CAGR of 7.62%. The base year considered for the study is 2017, and the market size is projected from 2018 to 2023.

The global demand for probiotics in animal feed is increasing significantly due to growing awareness about animal health among breeders, rising demand for nutrient-rich feed for animals, and increasing demand for quality animal feed products.On the basis of source, the global market was led by the bacteria segment in 2017. Lactobacilli is one of the most largely commercially available sources of probiotics in animal feed. North American countries are expected to become major markets owing to the high awareness among customers and this contributes to the growth of the global market in the near future.

Companies which are Transforming Probiotics in Animal Feed Market are:-

Chr. Hansen A/S , Koninklijke DSM N.V. , Lallemand, Inc. , Lesaffre & CIE , E. I. Dupont De Nemours and Company , Novozymes A/S , Calpis Co., Ltd. , Land O’lakes, Inc. (Purina Animal Nutrition) , Schouw & Co. , Evonik Industries AG , Alltech , Mitsui & Co., Ltd, , , , , , , ,

By Livestock

Cattle , Poultry , Swine , Aquaculture , Others

By Form

Dry , Liquid, , ,

By Source

Bacteria , Yeast, , ,

By Function

Nutrition , Gut Health , Carcass Yield , Immunity , Productivity

Regions Covered in Probiotics in Animal Feed Market are:-

North and South America

Europe

China

South Korea

India

