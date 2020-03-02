Global Printing Inks Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast 2022

Printing Inks Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2022 report from The Business Research Company provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global printing inks market.

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the printing inks market? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The printing inks global market opportunities and strategies to 2022 report from The Business Research Company answers all these questions and many more.

The report covers the following chapters

• Market Characteristics – The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the printing inks market. This chapter includes different goods and services covered in the report, basic definitions and market supply chain analysis.

• Global Market Size And Growth – This section contains the global historic (2014-2018) and forecast (2018-2022) market value, and drivers and restraints that support and control the growth of the market in the historic and forecast period.

• Trends And Strategies – This chapter includes some of the major trends shaping the global printing inks market by segment. This section highlights likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit these opportunities.

• PESTEL Analysis – This chapter includes analysis covering the political, economic, social, technological, environmental and legal factors affecting the global printing inks market.

• Customer Information – This chapters covers recent customer and service providers’ survey findings in the global printing inks market.

• Global Market Segmentation – This section contains global segmentation of the printing inks market for 2018. Segmentation types include by region and by country segmentation of the printing inks market. Segments of the market are also by types of formulation, product and end use industries.

• Global Macro Comparison – The global printing inks market comparison with macro-economic factors gives the printing inks market size, percentage of GDP, and average printing inks market expenditure.

• Macro Comparison By Country – The printing inks market comparison with macro-economic factors across countries gives the printing inks market size, percentage of GDP, by country and per capita average printing inks expenditure.

• Region/Country Market Size And Growth – This section contains historic (2014-2018) and forecast (2018-2022) market value by all the regions and 12 countries covered in the report.

• Key Mergers And Acquisitions – This chapter gives the information on recent mergers and acquisitions in the market covered in the report. This section gives key financial details of mergers and acquisitions which have shaped the market in recent years.

• Competitive Landscape – This section covers details on the competitive landscape of the global printing inks market, market shares and company profiles for the large players such as DIC Corporation, Flint Group, Toyo Ink S.C. Holdings, Sakata Inx and Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KGaA.

• Market Background – This section describes the chemicals market of which the printing inks market is a part. This chapter includes the global chemicals market 2014-18 and 2018-22 values, drivers and restraints of the chemicals market, and regional and country analyses for the chemicals market.

• Opportunities and Strategies – Opportunities and strategies based on findings of the research.

Scope

Markets Covered:

By formulation type – oil-based printing inks, solvent-based printing inks and water-based printing inks

By product type – offset printing inks, flexographic printing inks, rotogravure printing inks and digital printing inks

By end use industries – packaging, print media, commercial printing and others

Companies Mentioned: DIC Corporation, Flint Group, Toyo Ink S.C. Holdings, Sakata Inx and Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KGaA.

Countries: China, Japan, India, Australia, USA, Brazil, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East And Africa

Time series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, printing inks market indicators comparison.

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.

This report describes and evaluates the global market for printing inks. It covers two five-year periods, 2014 to 2018, termed the historic period, and 2018 through 2022, the forecast period.

The printing inks manufacturing market consists of the sales of printing and inkjet inks by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that produce printing and inkjet inks. The global market for printing inks reached a value of nearly $33.7 billion in 2018, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.0% since 2014, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% to nearly $38.1 billion by 2022.

Growth in the historic period resulted from rising demand in emerging markets and technological advances. Going forward, increased demand from the packaging industry, 3D technological advances and economic growth will drive the printing inks market growth. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were changing regulations, and decreased demand from the paper publishing industry. Factors that could hinder the growth of this market in the future are shortages and price rises in raw materials, and reductions in free trade.

The market can be segmented by formulation type into oil-based printing inks, solvent-based printing inks, and water-based printing inks. Oil-based printing inks accounted for the largest share of the printing inks market in 2018 at 39.0%. The water-based printing inks market is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 4.0%.

The market categorized by product type is divided into flexographic printing inks, offset printing inks, rotogravure printing inks and digital printing inks. Offset printing inks accounted for the largest share of the printing inks market in 2018 at 40.9%. The digital printing inks market is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 3.7%.

The market is also classified by end use industries into packaging, print media, commercial printing, and others. Packaging accounted for the largest share of the printing inks market in 2018 at 46.7%. This market is also expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 4.7%.

Western Europe is the largest market for printing inks companies, accounting for 35.4% of the global market. It is followed by North America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, and then the other regions. Going forward, Middle East and South America will be the fastest growing regions in this market, where growth will be at a CAGR of 10.9% and 5.1% respectively. This is followed by Africa and Asia Pacific, where the market is expected to grow at CAGRs of 4.8% and 4.0% respectively.

Major players in the market are DIC Corporation, Flint Group, Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co., Ltd., Sakata Inx Corporation, and Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KGaA.

The global chemicals market, of which the printing inks market is a segment, reached a value of nearly 3,375.8 billion in 2018, having grown at 1.0% since 2014, and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% to nearly $4,241.6 billion by 2022. The printing inks market was the smallest segment in the global chemicals market in 2018. The printing inks market accounted for 1.0% of the chemicals market. The ethyl alcohol and other basic organic chemical market is the largest segment of the chemicals market, accounting for 26.5% of the chemicals market, worth $893.8 billion globally and has grown at a CAGR of 0.8% during the historic period. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

