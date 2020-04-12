In this report, the Global Printing Ink Market, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Printing Ink Market, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Printing ink is colored glue stick, make of dye, binders and the additives, used for clothing and paper printing, and can be dried on the object to be printed.
This report mainly covers the Offset inks, Gravure inks, Flexo inks and Screen inks and other product type.
In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively with the 3.60% of average growth rate. USA and Europe are still the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced printing technology and rapid development of economy. For the developing country, China to grow at a fast pace annually and may become the largest region in the future in terms of ink consumption.
In terms of printing technologies, the printing industry remains largely offset and gravure based, but these are changing with the gains being made in flexo and screen. Survey results showed that 44% of the ink market is offset inks, 32% is gravure inks, 9% flexo and 15% divided among other technologies. What is more, the sheetfed offset and UV printing are fairly strong, with gravure being the leading process for packaging printing.
The global Printing Ink market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Printing Ink volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Printing Ink market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
DIC
Flint Group
Toyo Ink
Sakata Inx
Siegwerk
Huber Group
T&K Toka
Tokyo Printing Ink
Sicpa
Fujifilm
Actega (Altana)
Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals
Yip’s Chemical
Epple Druckfarben
Wikoff Color
Royal Dutch Printing Ink Factories Van Son
Grupo Sanchez
Xinxiang Wende Xiangchuan
Zeller+Gmelin
Letong Chemical
Daihan Ink
DYO Printing Inks
Chimigraf
Ruco Druckfarben
Sky Dragon Group
Kingswood Inks
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Offset Inks
Gravure Inks
Flexo Inks
Screen Inks
Others
Segment by Application
Food and Medicine Packaging Printing
Cigarette Packaging Printing
Paper-Based Printing
Other Printing
