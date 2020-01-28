Global Printed Electronics Market Current Scenario and Forecast by 2017 – 2025

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Printed Electronics: Global Markets to 2022” to its huge collection of research reports.

The global printed electronics market should reach $26.6 billion by 2022 from $14.0 billion in 2017 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6%, from 2017 to 2022.

Report Includes

35 data tables

An overview of the global market for printed electronics

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

An insight into the types of printed electronics and their respective properties, advantages, and disadvantages

Overview of the size, segmentation, and projected growth trends of the printed electronics market

Descriptions of key patents related to the printed electronics market

Profiles of major players and companies in the market, including: Acreo AB, Air Products and Chemicals, Applied Ink Solutions, Cambridge Display Technologies, Conductive Inkjet Technology, Cypak, Delta Optoelectronics Inc., DKN Research

Report Scope

This report will provide trends, market sizing and forecast across printed electronic component segments, including printing methods, inks and substrates, and across applications including optoelectronics for displays, energy, sensors and radio frequency devices.

Usage of printed electronics will be sized and forecast in terms of revenue for suppliers from key industries, including consumer products, building products, medical and life sciences, advertising, motor vehicles, retail, environmental monitoring, and transport and logistics. Regional coverage of these segments includes North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World.

Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst’s Credentials

Related BCC Research Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Printing Methods

Printed Circuit Boards

Electronic Ink

Advantages and Challenges of Printed Electronics

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Technology Type

Printed Electronics Technology Overview

Printed Sensors

Electrochromic (EC) Materials

Other Types of Printed Electronics

Electronics Printing

Screen Printing

Ink-Jet Printing and Other Liquid Dispensing Systems

Offset Lithography

Flexographic Printing

Rotogravure

Microcontact Printing (MCP)

Embossing

