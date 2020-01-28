Global Printed Electronics Market Current Scenario and Forecast by 2017 – 2025

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Printed Electronics: Global Markets to 2022” to its huge collection of research reports.
The global printed electronics market should reach $26.6 billion by 2022 from $14.0 billion in 2017 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6%, from 2017 to 2022.
Report Includes
35 data tables
An overview of the global market for printed electronics
Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022
An insight into the types of printed electronics and their respective properties, advantages, and disadvantages
Overview of the size, segmentation, and projected growth trends of the printed electronics market
Descriptions of key patents related to the printed electronics market
Profiles of major players and companies in the market, including: Acreo AB, Air Products and Chemicals, Applied Ink Solutions, Cambridge Display Technologies, Conductive Inkjet Technology, Cypak, Delta Optoelectronics Inc., DKN Research
Report Scope
This report will provide trends, market sizing and forecast across printed electronic component segments, including printing methods, inks and substrates, and across applications including optoelectronics for displays, energy, sensors and radio frequency devices.
Usage of printed electronics will be sized and forecast in terms of revenue for suppliers from key industries, including consumer products, building products, medical and life sciences, advertising, motor vehicles, retail, environmental monitoring, and transport and logistics. Regional coverage of these segments includes North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World.
Chapter 1 Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing This Study
Scope of Report
Information Sources
Methodology
Geographic Breakdown
Analyst’s Credentials
Related BCC Research Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
Printing Methods
Printed Circuit Boards
Electronic Ink
Advantages and Challenges of Printed Electronics
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Technology Type
Printed Electronics Technology Overview
Printed Sensors
Electrochromic (EC) Materials
Other Types of Printed Electronics
Electronics Printing
Screen Printing
Ink-Jet Printing and Other Liquid Dispensing Systems
Offset Lithography
Flexographic Printing
Rotogravure
Microcontact Printing (MCP)
Embossing
