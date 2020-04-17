In this report, the Global Printed Circuit Board Laminate Market Analysis, 2014-2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Printed Circuit Board Laminate Market Analysis, 2014-2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Lamination is a technique wherein the material is permanently assembled by heating, pressuring, welding, or by use of adhesives. This technique improves the properties of a material such as strength, durability, appearance, stability, and others. Printed circuit board (PCB) laminate involves lamination of a circuit with a non-conductive material. PCB laminates connect and support the electronic components using pads, conductive tracks, and other features etched from copper sheets laminated onto a non-conductive substrate. PCB laminations are widely used in one copper layer PCB, two copper layer PCB, or outer & inner layer PCB.

The global Printed Circuit Board Laminate market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Printed Circuit Board Laminate volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Printed Circuit Board Laminate market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Unimicron Technology Corp.

Nippon Mektron

Samsung Electro-Mechanics

Zhen Ding Technology Holding Limited

Young Poong Electronics Co., Ltd.

Daeduck Electronics Co., Ltd.

Ibiden Co., Ltd.

Tripod Technology Corporation

TTM Technologies, Inc.

Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Type

Polyimide

FR-4

CEM

Paper

Others

By Material

Glass Fabric

Epoxy Resin

Kraft Paper

Phenolic Resin

Segment by Application

Automotive

Communications

Industrial Electronics

Consumer Electronics

Aerospace & Defense

Others

