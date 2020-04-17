In this report, the Global Printed Circuit Board Laminate Market Analysis, 2014-2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Printed Circuit Board Laminate Market Analysis, 2014-2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Lamination is a technique wherein the material is permanently assembled by heating, pressuring, welding, or by use of adhesives. This technique improves the properties of a material such as strength, durability, appearance, stability, and others. Printed circuit board (PCB) laminate involves lamination of a circuit with a non-conductive material. PCB laminates connect and support the electronic components using pads, conductive tracks, and other features etched from copper sheets laminated onto a non-conductive substrate. PCB laminations are widely used in one copper layer PCB, two copper layer PCB, or outer & inner layer PCB.
The global Printed Circuit Board Laminate market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Unimicron Technology Corp.
Nippon Mektron
Samsung Electro-Mechanics
Zhen Ding Technology Holding Limited
Young Poong Electronics Co., Ltd.
Daeduck Electronics Co., Ltd.
Ibiden Co., Ltd.
Tripod Technology Corporation
TTM Technologies, Inc.
Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
By Type
Polyimide
FR-4
CEM
Paper
Others
By Material
Glass Fabric
Epoxy Resin
Kraft Paper
Phenolic Resin
Segment by Application
Automotive
Communications
Industrial Electronics
Consumer Electronics
Aerospace & Defense
Others
