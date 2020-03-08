Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Sales Market Report 2018

In this report, the Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes market status and forecast, categorizes the global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tape, known also in various countries as PSA tape, adhesive tape, self-stick tape, sticky tape, or just tape, is an adhesive tape that will stick with application pressure, without the need for a solvent (such as water) or heat for activation. It can be used in the home, office, industry, and institutions for a wide variety of purposes.

The tape consists of a pressure-sensitive adhesive coated onto a backing material such as paper, plastic film, cloth, or metal foil. Some have a removable release liner which protects the adhesive until the liner is removed. Some have layers of adhesives, primers, easy release materials, filaments, printing, etc. made for specific functions.

Globally, the production value share of each type of Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes is 45.08%, 5.68%, 1.95%, 17.74%, 9.87% and 2.02% in 2016.Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes are used for Packaging, Building & Construction, Electrical & Electronics, Automotive, Health & Hygiene and other applications. Packaging has the largest market share, about 52.37% in 2016.

At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in Europe. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position.

China is projected to grow the fastest from 2016 to 2023, because of the increasing manufacturing facilities and businesses in the region, due to which the demand of Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes is increasing. Due to the government positive policy in urban heating industry in China, there is a massive growth of Electrical Tapes production during 2012 to 2016. Currently there are more and more manufacturers want to take a position of the domestic market. Compare to the early years, Chinese consumers now import less and less foreign products.

The major players covered in this report

3M

Nitto Denko

Avery Dennison

tesa SE

Henkel

Berry Plastics

Intertape Polymer

LINTEC Corporation

Scapa

Shurtape Technologies

Lohmann

ORAFOL Europe GmbH

Tremco illbruck(Adhere Industrial Tapes)

Achem Technology Corporation

Yonghe Adhesive Products

Winta

Yongle Tape

JinghuaTape

Luxking Group

Shushi Group

Yongguan

Camat

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

BOPP Tapes

PVC Insulation Tapes

PET Tapes

Labels

Double Sided Tapes

Aluminum Foil Tape

Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Packaging

Building & Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Automotive

Health & Hygiene

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

To analyze the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, to study the sales, value and market share of top players in these regions.

Focuses on the key Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes players, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Manufacturers

Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.



