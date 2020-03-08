In this report, the Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-pressure-sensitive-adhesive-tapes-sales-market-report-2018
This report studies the global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes market status and forecast, categorizes the global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).
Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tape, known also in various countries as PSA tape, adhesive tape, self-stick tape, sticky tape, or just tape, is an adhesive tape that will stick with application pressure, without the need for a solvent (such as water) or heat for activation. It can be used in the home, office, industry, and institutions for a wide variety of purposes.
The tape consists of a pressure-sensitive adhesive coated onto a backing material such as paper, plastic film, cloth, or metal foil. Some have a removable release liner which protects the adhesive until the liner is removed. Some have layers of adhesives, primers, easy release materials, filaments, printing, etc. made for specific functions.
Globally, the production value share of each type of Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes is 45.08%, 5.68%, 1.95%, 17.74%, 9.87% and 2.02% in 2016.Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes are used for Packaging, Building & Construction, Electrical & Electronics, Automotive, Health & Hygiene and other applications. Packaging has the largest market share, about 52.37% in 2016.
At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in Europe. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position.
China is projected to grow the fastest from 2016 to 2023, because of the increasing manufacturing facilities and businesses in the region, due to which the demand of Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes is increasing. Due to the government positive policy in urban heating industry in China, there is a massive growth of Electrical Tapes production during 2012 to 2016. Currently there are more and more manufacturers want to take a position of the domestic market. Compare to the early years, Chinese consumers now import less and less foreign products.
The global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The major players covered in this report
3M
Nitto Denko
Avery Dennison
tesa SE
Henkel
Berry Plastics
Intertape Polymer
LINTEC Corporation
Scapa
Shurtape Technologies
Lohmann
ORAFOL Europe GmbH
Tremco illbruck(Adhere Industrial Tapes)
Achem Technology Corporation
Yonghe Adhesive Products
Winta
Yongle Tape
JinghuaTape
Luxking Group
Shushi Group
Yongguan
Camat
Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
BOPP Tapes
PVC Insulation Tapes
PET Tapes
Labels
Double Sided Tapes
Aluminum Foil Tape
Others
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including
Packaging
Building & Construction
Electrical & Electronics
Automotive
Health & Hygiene
Others
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
To analyze the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, to study the sales, value and market share of top players in these regions.
Focuses on the key Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes players, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Manufacturers
Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Available Customizations
With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-level analysis of the Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-pressure-sensitive-adhesive-tapes-sales-market-report-2018
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Sales market size, growth rate and forecast to 2025
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Sales markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Sales Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Sales market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Sales market
- Challenges to market growth for Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Sales manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Sales Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 90 State Street
Suite 700 Albany
New York 12207
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com
Crystal Market Reports supports organisations of all shapes and sizes in 82 countries. Our clients choose us because we not only save them time and money, but we understand that every organisations has its own unique set of challenges.