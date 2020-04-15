Global Pressure Reducing Regulators Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global Pressure Reducing Regulators Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Pressure Reducing Regulators Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Gas regulator is the device for regulating a variable inlet pressure to a constant possible outlet pressure. Regulators are majorly used for liquids and gases, and consist of a separate pressure sensor with a flow valve and controller, or can be an integral device with an output pressure setting, a sensor and a restrictor.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Emerson Electric
Air Liquide
The Linde Group
Praxair Technology
Air Products and Chemicals
Cavagna Group
GCE Group
Rotarex
Honeywell Process Solutions
Itron
Sensus
Maxitrol
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Brass Material
Stainless Steel Material
Segment by Application
Oil and Gas
Chemical
Steel and Metal Processing
Pharmaceuticals
Other
