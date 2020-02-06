Global Pressure Guidewire Market Anticipated for Progressive CAGR Growth During 2018-2025

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global Market Study on Pressure Guidewire: North America Anticipated to be the Most Lucrative Regional Market During 2016 – 2024” to its huge collection of research reports.

Persistence Market Research in its newly published report titled Pressure Guidewire Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2016-2024, provides a forecast and analysis of the pressure guidewire market at both global and regional levels. Through extensive research, Persistence Market Research analysts have studied how the different market dynamics are likely to impact the current and future scenario of the global pressure guidewire market, thereby providing useful insights to market players to plan their differentiating strategies capable of evolving with the changing market landscape. The report analyzes the key trends, drivers, restraints and market opportunities and presents an impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints based on the weighted average model to better equip and arm clients with crystal-clear decision-making insights.

While differentiating strategies, the analysts have come to a conclusion that over the last decade, major players are focusing on a rapid product launch for the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular diseases and to optimize PCI procedures to facilitate improved standards of care. According to the report, companies could capitalize by entering nascent markets in Eastern Europe and Africa, which are now witnessing economic prosperity. Companies may gain greater revenue visibility by getting their products approved by regulatory agencies, as physicians in most developed markets prefer using only approved products. While considering global pressure guidewire market pricing assumptions, the analysts have considered the weighted average pricing of individual pressure guidewires. Product prices have been captured from key manufacturers in top countries for each region, with respect to their estimated market share to arrive at region-wise weighted average pricing. The key players are categorized into three categories such as Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3.

Economic analysis of pressure guidewire, technology assessment, regulatory scenario, reimbursement of fractional flow reserve in U.S. is the uniqueness of this report. Indicators such as R&D expenditure, research funding from government and non-profit organizations etc. have been considered to arrive at the indicated market numbers. Yearly change in inflation rate has not been factored in while forecasting market numbers. Bottom-up approach has been used to assess market numbers for each product category, while top-down approach has been used to counter-validate the reached numbers. The report takes an overview of the global pressure guidewire market. The overview consists of market taxonomy and a section underlining factors that influence the growth of the global pressure guidewire market. The analysts have provided key strategic recommendations for both existing and new players in the market to emerge sustainably profitable. The report covers the competitive landscape that provides a dashboard view of companies that manufacture and provide services in the global pressure guidewire market. The report contains company profiles of some of the key players and a strategic overview of mergers and acquisitions along with their expansion plans in different regions.

Market segmentation

By Product Type

Flat Tipped Pressure Guidewires

Flexible Tipped Pressure Guidewires

By Technology Type

Pressure Wire Technology

Optical Fiber Technology

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Independent Catheterization Labs

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

Company Profiles

Boston Scientific Corporation

Opsens Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Abbott Laboratories

Others

