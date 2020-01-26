Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Preservative Blends Market Progressing At A CAGR Of 5.60% Between 2016 – 2024, To Reach US$215.9 Mn By 2024” to its huge collection of research reports.



Preservative blends are blends of preservative chemicals that are used to prevent fermentation and decomposition of product by microbial growth or other climatic conditions. It helps in extending the shelf life of the products to maintain the unique aroma, color and consistency of the product. The report estimates and forecasts the preservative blends market on the global and regional levels. The study provides forecast between 2016 and 2024 based on volume (Tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) with 2015 as the base year. The report comprises an exhaustive value chain analysis for each of the product segments. It provides a comprehensive view of the market. Value chain analysis also offers detailed information about value addition at each stage.

The study includes drivers and restraints for the preservative blends market along with their impact on demand during the forecast period. The study also provides key market indicators affecting the growth of the market. The report analyzes opportunities in the preservative blends market on the global and regional level. Drivers, restraints, and opportunities mentioned in the report are justified through quantitative and qualitative data. These have been verified through primary and secondary resources. Furthermore, the report analyzes substitute analysis of preservative blends and global average price trend analysis.

Secondary research sources that were typically referred to include, but were not limited to company websites, financial reports, annual reports, investor presentations, broker reports, and SEC filings. Other sources such as internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases and market reports, news articles, national government documents, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market have also been referred for the report. In-depth interviews and discussions with a wide range of key opinion leaders and industry participants were conducted to compile this research report. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. Key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents were reviewed for competitive analysis and market understanding. This helped in validating and strengthening secondary research findings. Primary research further helped in developing the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

Global Preservative Blends Market: Research Methodology

The report includes Porter’s Five Forces Model to determine the degree of competition in the preservative blends market. The report comprises a qualitative write-up on market attractiveness analysis, wherein applications and countries have been analyzed based on attractiveness for each region. Growth rate, market size, raw material availability, profit margin, impact strength, technology, competition, and other factors (such as environmental and legal) have been evaluated in order to derive the general attractiveness of the market. The report comprises price trend analysis for preservative blends between 2016 and 2024.

Global Preservative Blends Market: Segmentation Analysis

The study provides a comprehensive view of the preservative blends market by dividing it into applications and geography segments. The preservative blends market has been segmented into beauty, home and personal care based on application. Application segment have been analyzed based on historic, present, and future trends.

Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for preservative blends in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). Market segmentation includes demand for individual applications in all the regions.

Global Preservative Blends Market: Competitive Outlook

The report covers detailed competitive outlook that includes market share and profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report includes The Dow Chemical Company, Lanxess, Galaxy Surfactants Ltd., BASF SE, Clariant Chemicals and others. Company profiles include attributes such as company overview, number of employees, brand overview, key competitors, business overview, business strategies, recent/key developments, acquisitions, and financial overview (wherever applicable).

The global preservative blends market has been segmented as follows:

Preservative Blends Market – Product Analysis

Parabens

Formaldehyde

Halogenated

Alcohols

Organic Acids

Others

Preservative Blends Market – Application Analysis

Beauty

Home

Personal care

Preservative Blends Market – Regional Analysis