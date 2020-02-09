Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Prepaid Wireless Service Market to Witness Huge Growth With Key Players – Sprint Corporation, Verizon Wireless, T-Mobile International AG and Deutsche Telekom” to its huge collection of research reports.



This report on the global prepaid wireless service market provides analysis for the period 2016–2026, wherein 2017 is the base year and the period from 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period. Data for 2016 has been included as historical information. The report covers market dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to influence the prepaid wireless service market growth during the forecast period. The study provides a comprehensive analysis on market growth during the forecast period in terms of value estimates (US$ Bn) across different geographies.

Global Prepaid Wireless Service Market: Drivers, Trends, and Opportunities

Increase in use of Internet-based services due to availability of advance LTE networks and demand for affordable voice and data plans are responsible for the rise in use of prepaid wireless services. Key indicators of the prepaid wireless service market are global inflation rate, per-capita disposable income, penetration of high-speed internet, and economic conditions.

Global Prepaid Wireless Service Market: Key Segments

The global prepaid wireless service market is segmented based on connectivity and type. In terms of connectivity, the market is segmented into 2G, 3G, and 4G connectivity. Based on type, the market is segregated into data and voice.

In terms of region, the report classifies the global prepaid wireless service market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA),and South America. These regions are analyzed in terms of value and prepaid subscribers in various countries. Furthermore, region-wise prominent countries covered in the report include the U.S, Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, China, India, Japan, Indonesia, GCC, South Africa, and Brazil.

Global Prepaid Wireless Service Market: Scope of the Study

The report includes key developments in the prepaid wireless service market. Porter’s five force analysis which identifies bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat from new entrants, threat from substitutes, and degree of competition in the prepaid wireless service market is also included in the report. Value chain analysis which provides operation flow in the prepaid wireless service market and identifies suppliers, service providers, and distribution channels of this industry is covered in the report. Global drivers, restraints, and opportunities have also been provided. It also covers segment wise comparison matrix, incremental opportunity analysis, market positioning, and share analysis of key players in the overall market.

Incremental opportunity analysis identifies and compares segment attractiveness on the basis of CAGR and market share index across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The same is provided for each segment. The report also covers in-depth estimation of market concentration ratio.

Global Prepaid Wireless Service Market: Competitive Landscape

The report includes competition landscape, which includes competition matrix, market share analysis of major players in the global prepaid wireless service industry based on their 2017 revenues, and profiles of major players. Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and growth potential. Market position, offerings, R&D focus, top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities, and future outlook of key companies have been provided in the report. The competitive landscape of the report also identifies and includes regional presence of leading players in the prepaid wireless service market.

Company profiling includes company overview, SWOT analysis, major business strategies adopted, and key developments. The companies profiled in the global prepaid wireless service market includeAT&T Inc., Sprint Corporation, Verizon Wireless, T-Mobile International AG, Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone Group plc, Orange S.A., Telefónica, S.A., Telstra Corporation Ltd., Telenor ASA, Emirates Telecommunication Group, Axiata Group, Bharti Airtel Limited, China Mobile Communications Corporation, and América Móvil.

Market Segmentation:

Prepaid Wireless Service Market, by Connectivity

2G

3G

4G

Prepaid Wireless Service Market, by Type

Voice

Data

Prepaid Wireless Service Market, by Region