GLOBAL PREMIUM DENIM JEANS MARKET 2019 INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND, ANALYSIS & FORECAST 2025

Executive Summary
The global Premium Denim Jeans market is valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Premium Denim Jeans market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Premium Denim Jeans in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Premium Denim Jeans in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Premium Denim Jeans market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Premium Denim Jeans market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
- Gap
- LVMH
- Kering
- PVH
- Levi’s
- Naked & Famous Denim Jeans
- Ermenegildo Zegna Holditalia
- Jacob Cohen
- AG Adriano Goldschmied
- Giorgio Armani
- Differential Brand Group
- 34 Heritage
- PAIGE
- DL1961
Market size by Product
- Skinny Jeans
- Straight Jeans
- Bootcut Jeans
- Flared Jeans
- Wide-Leg Jeans
Market size by End User
- Women
- Men
- Children
The study objectives of this report are:
- To study and analyze the global Premium Denim Jeans market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
- To understand the structure of Premium Denim Jeans market by identifying its various subsegments.
- To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
- Focuses on the key global Premium Denim Jeans companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
- To project the value and sales volume of Premium Denim Jeans submarkets, with respect to key regions.
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Premium Denim Jeans are as follows:
- History Year: 2014-2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Premium Denim Jeans market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Premium Denim Jeans Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Premium Denim Jeans Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.4.2 Skinny Jeans
1.4.3 Straight Jeans
1.4.4 Bootcut Jeans
1.4.5 Flared Jeans
1.4.6 Wide-Leg Jeans
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global Premium Denim Jeans Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.5.2 Women
1.5.3 Men
1.5.4 Children
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Premium Denim Jeans Market Size
2.1.1 Global Premium Denim Jeans Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Premium Denim Jeans Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Premium Denim Jeans Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Premium Denim Jeans Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Premium Denim Jeans Revenue by Regions
3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
3.1 Premium Denim Jeans Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Premium Denim Jeans Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Premium Denim Jeans Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.3 Global Premium Denim Jeans Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Premium Denim Jeans Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Premium Denim Jeans Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 Premium Denim Jeans Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.3 Premium Denim Jeans Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Premium Denim Jeans Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Premium Denim Jeans Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Premium Denim Jeans Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Premium Denim Jeans Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Product
4.1 Global Premium Denim Jeans Sales by Product
4.2 Global Premium Denim Jeans Revenue by Product
4.3 Premium Denim Jeans Price by Product
5 Breakdown Data by End User
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global Premium Denim Jeans Breakdown Data by End User
…
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Gap
11.1.1 Gap Company Details
11.1.2 Company Business Overview
11.1.3 Gap Premium Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.1.4 Gap Premium Denim Jeans Products Offered
11.1.5 Gap Recent Development
11.2 LVMH
11.2.1 LVMH Company Details
11.2.2 Company Business Overview
11.2.3 LVMH Premium Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.2.4 LVMH Premium Denim Jeans Products Offered
11.2.5 LVMH Recent Development
11.3 Kering
11.3.1 Kering Company Details
11.3.2 Company Business Overview
11.3.3 Kering Premium Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.3.4 Kering Premium Denim Jeans Products Offered
11.3.5 Kering Recent Development
11.4 PVH
11.4.1 PVH Company Details
11.4.2 Company Business Overview
11.4.3 PVH Premium Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.4.4 PVH Premium Denim Jeans Products Offered
11.4.5 PVH Recent Development
11.5 Levi’s
11.5.1 Levi’s Company Details
11.5.2 Company Business Overview
11.5.3 Levi’s Premium Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.5.4 Levi’s Premium Denim Jeans Products Offered
11.5.5 Levi’s Recent Development
11.6 Naked & Famous Denim Jeans
11.6.1 Naked & Famous Denim Jeans Company Details
11.6.2 Company Business Overview
11.6.3 Naked & Famous Denim Jeans Premium Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.6.4 Naked & Famous Denim Jeans Premium Denim Jeans Products Offered
11.6.5 Naked & Famous Denim Jeans Recent Development
11.7 Ermenegildo Zegna Holditalia
11.7.1 Ermenegildo Zegna Holditalia Company Details
11.7.2 Company Business Overview
11.7.3 Ermenegildo Zegna Holditalia Premium Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.7.4 Ermenegildo Zegna Holditalia Premium Denim Jeans Products Offered
11.7.5 Ermenegildo Zegna Holditalia Recent Development
11.8 Jacob Cohen
11.8.1 Jacob Cohen Company Details
11.8.2 Company Business Overview
11.8.3 Jacob Cohen Premium Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.8.4 Jacob Cohen Premium Denim Jeans Products Offered
11.8.5 Jacob Cohen Recent Development
11.9 AG Adriano Goldschmied
11.9.1 AG Adriano Goldschmied Company Details
11.9.2 Company Business Overview
11.9.3 AG Adriano Goldschmied Premium Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.9.4 AG Adriano Goldschmied Premium Denim Jeans Products Offered
11.9.5 AG Adriano Goldschmied Recent Development
11.10 Giorgio Armani
11.10.1 Giorgio Armani Company Details
11.10.2 Company Business Overview
11.10.3 Giorgio Armani Premium Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.10.4 Giorgio Armani Premium Denim Jeans Products Offered
11.10.5 Giorgio Armani Recent Development
11.11 Differential Brand Group
11.12 34 Heritage
11.13 PAIGE
11.14 DL1961
Continuous…
