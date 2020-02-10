GLOBAL PREMIUM DENIM JEANS MARKET 2019 INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND, ANALYSIS & FORECAST 2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Premium Denim Jeans Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

The global Premium Denim Jeans market is valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Premium Denim Jeans market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Premium Denim Jeans in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Premium Denim Jeans in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Premium Denim Jeans market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Premium Denim Jeans market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Gap

LVMH

Kering

PVH

Levi’s

Naked & Famous Denim Jeans

Ermenegildo Zegna Holditalia

Jacob Cohen

AG Adriano Goldschmied

Giorgio Armani

Differential Brand Group

34 Heritage

PAIGE

DL1961

Market size by Product

Skinny Jeans

Straight Jeans

Bootcut Jeans

Flared Jeans

Wide-Leg Jeans

Market size by End User

Women

Men

Children

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Premium Denim Jeans market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Premium Denim Jeans market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Premium Denim Jeans companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Premium Denim Jeans submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Premium Denim Jeans are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Premium Denim Jeans market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Premium Denim Jeans Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Premium Denim Jeans Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Skinny Jeans

1.4.3 Straight Jeans

1.4.4 Bootcut Jeans

1.4.5 Flared Jeans

1.4.6 Wide-Leg Jeans

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Premium Denim Jeans Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Women

1.5.3 Men

1.5.4 Children

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Premium Denim Jeans Market Size

2.1.1 Global Premium Denim Jeans Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Premium Denim Jeans Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Premium Denim Jeans Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Premium Denim Jeans Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Premium Denim Jeans Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Premium Denim Jeans Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Premium Denim Jeans Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Premium Denim Jeans Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Premium Denim Jeans Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Premium Denim Jeans Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Premium Denim Jeans Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Premium Denim Jeans Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Premium Denim Jeans Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Premium Denim Jeans Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Premium Denim Jeans Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Premium Denim Jeans Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Premium Denim Jeans Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Premium Denim Jeans Sales by Product

4.2 Global Premium Denim Jeans Revenue by Product

4.3 Premium Denim Jeans Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Premium Denim Jeans Breakdown Data by End User

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Gap

11.1.1 Gap Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 Gap Premium Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.1.4 Gap Premium Denim Jeans Products Offered

11.1.5 Gap Recent Development

11.2 LVMH

11.2.1 LVMH Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 LVMH Premium Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.2.4 LVMH Premium Denim Jeans Products Offered

11.2.5 LVMH Recent Development

11.3 Kering

11.3.1 Kering Company Details

11.3.2 Company Business Overview

11.3.3 Kering Premium Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.3.4 Kering Premium Denim Jeans Products Offered

11.3.5 Kering Recent Development

11.4 PVH

11.4.1 PVH Company Details

11.4.2 Company Business Overview

11.4.3 PVH Premium Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.4.4 PVH Premium Denim Jeans Products Offered

11.4.5 PVH Recent Development

11.5 Levi’s

11.5.1 Levi’s Company Details

11.5.2 Company Business Overview

11.5.3 Levi’s Premium Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.5.4 Levi’s Premium Denim Jeans Products Offered

11.5.5 Levi’s Recent Development

11.6 Naked & Famous Denim Jeans

11.6.1 Naked & Famous Denim Jeans Company Details

11.6.2 Company Business Overview

11.6.3 Naked & Famous Denim Jeans Premium Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.6.4 Naked & Famous Denim Jeans Premium Denim Jeans Products Offered

11.6.5 Naked & Famous Denim Jeans Recent Development

11.7 Ermenegildo Zegna Holditalia

11.7.1 Ermenegildo Zegna Holditalia Company Details

11.7.2 Company Business Overview

11.7.3 Ermenegildo Zegna Holditalia Premium Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.7.4 Ermenegildo Zegna Holditalia Premium Denim Jeans Products Offered

11.7.5 Ermenegildo Zegna Holditalia Recent Development

11.8 Jacob Cohen

11.8.1 Jacob Cohen Company Details

11.8.2 Company Business Overview

11.8.3 Jacob Cohen Premium Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.8.4 Jacob Cohen Premium Denim Jeans Products Offered

11.8.5 Jacob Cohen Recent Development

11.9 AG Adriano Goldschmied

11.9.1 AG Adriano Goldschmied Company Details

11.9.2 Company Business Overview

11.9.3 AG Adriano Goldschmied Premium Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.9.4 AG Adriano Goldschmied Premium Denim Jeans Products Offered

11.9.5 AG Adriano Goldschmied Recent Development

11.10 Giorgio Armani

11.10.1 Giorgio Armani Company Details

11.10.2 Company Business Overview

11.10.3 Giorgio Armani Premium Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.10.4 Giorgio Armani Premium Denim Jeans Products Offered

11.10.5 Giorgio Armani Recent Development

11.11 Differential Brand Group

11.12 34 Heritage

11.13 PAIGE

11.14 DL1961

