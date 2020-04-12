In this report, the Global Pregelatiznized Starch Market Insight and Professional Survey Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Pregelatiznized Starch Market Insight and Professional Survey Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Pre-gelatinized starch is a kind of modified starch with simple processing and wide application. When it is applied, it can be made into a paste with cold water, which eliminates the trouble of heat gelatinization.

The global consumption of Pregelatiznized Starch increases from 599.9 K MT in 2013 to 662.8 K MT in 2017, at a CAGR of more than 2.52%. In 2017, the global Pregelatiznized Starch consumption market is led by North America and North America is the largest region consumption market, accounting for about 36.76% of global consumption of Pregelatiznized Starch.

Pregelatiznized Starch downstream is wide and recently Pregelatiznized Starch has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Food Industry, Feed Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry, Chemical Industry and others. Globally, the Pregelatiznized Starch market is mainly driven by growing demand for Food Industry. Food Industry accounts for nearly 52.84% of total downstream consumption of Pregelatiznized Starch in global.

Pregelatiznized Starch can be mainly divided into Food Grade, Industrial Grade and Pharmaceutical Grade which Food Grade captures about 55.25% of Pregelatiznized Starch market in 2017. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from North America are the major leaders in the international market of Pregelatiznized Starch.

The global Pregelatiznized Starch market is valued at 590 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 690 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Pregelatiznized Starch volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Pregelatiznized Starch market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Cargill

Ingredion

Tate & Lyle

Grain Processing Corporation

Avebe

AGRANA

Colorcon

Galam

Emsland Group

Roquette

DFE Pharma

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Food Grade

Industrial Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Segment by Application

Food Industry

Feed Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Chemical Industry

Others

