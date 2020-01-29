Global Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics Market 2018-2023 Insight Dynamic Key Players, Applications, and Regions

Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics market report (Request Sample Copy) focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics market report includes comprehensive details of the key market dynamics along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics market report has provided a top-to-bottom research on the Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics market features such as growth drivers, threats, opportunities, challenges with a key focus on both global and the regional market. Moreover, Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics market report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the leading manufacturers in the market.

The Global Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 20.43% over the forecast year 2018-2023.

Global Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including Microsoft Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Accenture PLC, Infor Inc., Teradata Corporation, Angoss Software Corporation, Salesforce.com, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM).

Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics Market Dynamics

Drivers

– Growth in Demand for Global Consumer Goods

– Need for Comprehensive Market Analytics

Restraints

– Data Privacy and Security Concerns