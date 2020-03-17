Global Precision Viticulture Services Market 2019 Size, Trends, Industry Analysis, Leading Players & Future Forecast by 2025

Precision viticulture is a scientific technique used by large wineries to manage accordingly large vineyard areas. It identifies and maintains variability within vineyards, improve vineyard performance, maximising grape yield and quality while minimising environmental impacts and risk. Precision viticulture depends on new and emerging technologies such as Global Positioning Systems (GPS), meteorological and other environmental sensors, satellite and remote sensing, and Geographic Information Systems (GIS) to assess and respond to variability. The use of Precision Viticulture technologies can deeply help grape growers and wine producers manage variability within their vineyards and the factors influencing vine performance. Growers are using these technologies to minimise expenditure.
Factors such as increase in demand for high-quality grapes, implementing new technologies in farming for maximum profitability & production and huge support provided by the government for viticulture techniques are favouring the market growth. In addition, increase in usage of unmanned aerial vehicles/drones is likely to provide ample opportunities to the market growth during the forecast period. However, high initial capital investments and lack of technical awareness are some of the factors inhibiting the growth of the market.
In 2018, the global Precision Viticulture Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Precision Viticulture Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Precision Viticulture Services development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
AG Leader Technology
Aha Viticulture
Ateknea Solutions
Deveron Uas
Groupe ICV
John Deere
Quantislabs
Teejet Technologies
Terranis
Topcon
Tracmap
Trimble
Global Precision Viticulture Services Market 2019 Size, Trends, Industry Analysis, Leading Players & Future Forecast by 2025
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Software
Hardware
Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Remote Sensing
Variable Rate Technology
Guidance Systems
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Precision Viticulture Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Precision Viticulture Services development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Precision Viticulture Services are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
Continuous…
