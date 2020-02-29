Global Precision Medicine Market Outlook By Industry Size, Share, Revenue, Regions And Top Key Players Analysis From 2017-2026

By 2022, the Global Precision Medicine Market is estimated to reach US$ XX Mn, up from US$ XX Mn in 2016, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Precision Medicine is an emerging medical model that proposes the customisation of healthcare, with medical decisions, practices, and products being tailored to theindividual variability in genes, environment, and lifestyle for each patient. This new approach enables doctors to better assess the patient’s disease risk, thus predicting an optimal therapy. While precision medicines currently individualize treatment on the basis of genomic tests, several promising technology modalities are being developed, from techniques combining spectrometry and computational power to real-time imaging of drug effects in the body.Precision medicine is one of the greatest opportunities for a medical breakthrough, enabling a new era of medicine in which researchers, providers, and patients work together to develop individualized care.

Market Dynamics

Increased global incidence of cancer and rise in cancer susceptible aging population, cost-effective profiling of DNA, increase in data-driven healthcare, and government funding for R&D are the key factors propelling the growth of the market.The precision medicine market is also surging due to the advancement in technology such as Biomarker-based tests/kits, next gene sequencing, and precise imaging. Moreover, high-throughput omics technologies that have been applied in basic biomedical and biological research are anticipated tofurther fuel the market size.

The potential obstacles to the expansion of the market on a global scale include dearth in a systematic approach towards funding and soaring prices of personalized drugs as well as declining trends in FDA pharmacotherapy approval rate. Furthermore, the market is still combating acute data storage and data privacy issues. This poses a barrier to the market growth as insurance companies could use the genetic data of patients and increase the premium for individuals susceptible to genetic diseases.

Market Segmentation

The global Precision Medicine market is fragmented on the basis of technology and application.

Technology

Big Data Analytics

Bioinformatics

Gene Sequencing

Drug Discovery

Companion Diagnostics

The drug discovery market segment holds the largest share of USD XX million, followed closely by gene sequencing and companion diagnostics.

Application

Oncology

CNS

Immunology

Respiratory Medicine

Infections

Geographical Analysis

The North American region dominates the global precision medicine market with the USA contributing the major share, followed by Europe. Europe will also prove to be a consistent market, crawling up the revenue chart within the forecast period. However, the Asia-Pacific market will be the one to watch in terms of growth. The market is expected to witness a sharp hike, with Japan leading the market, and China and India following closely behind.On the other hand, the Middle East and African region is forecasted to experience a slower market growth if current circumstances persist.

Key Players

Many companies in this field are adopting product enhancements and launches, strategic acquisitions, and agreements as their key business strategies in order to top the global market. The prominent industry players contributing to the global market share include Pfizer, Roche, Covance, Novartis, Qiagen, Biocrates Life Sciences, Teva Pharmaceutical, Nanostring Technologies, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Tepnel Pharma Services, Intomics, Ferrer InCode, Silicon Biosystems, Eagle Genomics, Medtronic, and Quest Diagnostics.

