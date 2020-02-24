Global Precision Farming Software Market Analysis, Growth Opportunities in 2019|Key Players: Deere & Company, Trimble, Agjunction, SST Development Group, Iteris, Raven Industries, AG Leader Technology, Conservis Corporation, Dickey-John

In 2018, the Global Precision Farming Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Precision Farming Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Precision Farming Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study are:
Deere & Company
Trimble
Agjunction
SST Development Group
Iteris
Raven Industries
AG Leader Technology
Conservis Corporation
Dickey-John
Farmers Edge
The Climate Corporation
Topcon Positioning Systems
Key Innovators
Granular
Aururas
Grownetics
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Local/Web-Based
Cloud-Based
Market segment by Application, split into
Farmland & Farms
Agricultural Cooperatives
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Precision Farming Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Precision Farming Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Precision Farming Software are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Precision Farming Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Local/Web-Based
1.4.3 Cloud-Based
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Precision Farming Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Farmland & Farms
1.5.3 Agricultural Cooperatives
1.5.4 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Precision Farming Software Market Size
2.2 Precision Farming Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Precision Farming Software Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Precision Farming Software Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Precision Farming Software Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Precision Farming Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Precision Farming Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Precision Farming Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Precision Farming Software Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Precision Farming Software Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Precision Farming Software Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Precision Farming Software Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Precision Farming Software Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
