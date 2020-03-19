Global Precast Construction Market Research Report 2018

In this report, the Global Precast Construction market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Precast Construction market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Precast Construction market status and forecast, categorizes the global Precast Construction market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Precast construction is a type of construction, wherein pre cast (any material that is in its final shape before being positioned at its original location) construction structures are used. Concrete, and steel in some cases, is generally used in precast construction. These structures are manufactured beforehand in a plant, which is located away from the actual construction site. These precast construction components are then transported and later assembled mechanically with the help of anchor bolts at the actual construction site. High early strength cement is cured with the help of steam curing and casts can be formed within a duration of 24 hours. Buildings can be constructed faster and at a much cheaper rates through precast construction. Components used for precast construction are generally standardized. This helps in providing better quality to structures as compared to site-cast concrete, as they are manufactured in a controlled condition. Precast construction components are more durable and hence can also be reused later. Controlled conditions while manufacturing precast allows better control of surface finishes. Compared to site-cast, precast construction components can be erected faster and are affected less by adverse weather conditions, making it comparatively safer.

Precast components in construction are used for residential as well as nonresidential complexes. Among nonresidential complexes, these components are useful in the construction of stadiums, parking lots of shopping complexes, bridges, etc.

The use of precast construction components in the non-residential sector is expected to rise in the near future. The precast construction market is expected to expand at a rapid pace due to the increasing demand for new construction across the globe. During the recent times, there has been an increase in the investments in public and the private infrastructure sectors in major economies. This is expected to drive the market for precast construction in the next few years.

North America and Europe follow Asia Pacific in the precast construction market. The precast construction market in Asia Pacific has been expanding significantly due to the increase in construction activities in mature and developed countries such as China, Russia, Japan, India, and South Africa.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

ACS Group

Bechtel

CSCEC

Larsen & Toubro (L&T)

VINCI

Balfour Beatty

Bouygues Construction

Daiwa House Group

Granite Construction

Kiewitas

Red Sea Housing

Skanska

TAISEI

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Floors & roofs

Walls & barriers

Columns & beams

Utility vaults

Girders

Pipes

Paving slabs

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Non-residential

Residential

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Precast Construction capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Precast Construction manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Precast Construction are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Precast Construction Manufacturers

Precast Construction Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Precast Construction Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Precast Construction market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.



