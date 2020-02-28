Global Prebiotics Market: Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities, Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022. Key Players are Cargill, Friesland, Campina, Beneo GmbH, Abbott Laboratories, Yakult Pharmaceutical, Beghin Meiji

Prebiotics are specialised plant fibers, which cannot be absorbed or broken down by the body and that helps nourish the good bacteria residing in the large bowel/colon or in simple terms they act as a fertilizer for the good bacteria present there facilitatingtheir growth and hence the good-bad bacteria ratio, which is observed to have a direct correlation to our health and overall well-being, from the stomach to the brain.
Request For Sample @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064812
Market Dynamics:
Consumers increased desired to achieve optimal health by choosing healthier food and drink options with increased emphasis on balanced diet has resulted in them opting for naturally healthy food and beverages that will satisfy their daily nutritional needs. Some of the major growth drivers for the global prebiotics market are consumers strong interest in general health maintenance with products perceived to be contributing to the maintenance of good health increasing in popularity, increasing demand for functional food and dietary supplements due to rising emphasis on digestive health arising from concerns towards obesity and other lifestyle diseases, consumer’s access to wealth of information with both the Internet and the mainstream press contributing by publishing articles on health ingredients, emerging market middle class growth with prebiotics becoming affordable to a rising number of emerging market consumers, and finally government health campaigns leading to rising consumer awareness about the importance of a healthy diet, especially with regards to obesity prevention.
Buy Now @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/report-purchase-id-10064812
The global prebiotic market is also driven by the demand from food and beverage manufacturers who have started adding prebiotic fibres like inulin, fructo-oligosaccharides, polydextrose, some granular resistant starches, xanthan gum and pectin as functional prebiotic ingredients for reasons related to processing, texture, calorie-reduction, as bulking agents and hydrocolloids. The market is driven in turn driven by the demand for some products whose positioning relies majorly on fibre’ with companies such as breakfast cereal manufacturers (especially Kellogg) keen to add a ‘high in fibre’ or ‘good source of fibre’ claim on the product packaging. Another message that features prominently on products containing prebiotics is the products benefits in terms of weight management, e.g. Alpen Light, or the popular NM fasten products in Austria.
Market Segmentation:
The global prebiotic market is segmented on the basis of application into
Dairy
Baked foods
Animal Feed
Dry foods
Cereals
Fermented meat products
Dietary Supplements
Other
The market is also segmented on the basis of ingredients into
Inulin
Galacto-oligosaccharide (GOS)
Fructooligosaccharides (FOS)
Mannan-oligosaccharide (MOS)
It can also be segmented on the basis of region into
Americas
EMEA
Asia-Pacific
Regional/Geographic Analysis:
Americas
Growing emphasis on digestive health in countries like America where lifestyle diseases like diabetes and obesity is increasingly cited as major health concern, rising demand for sugar and fat free dairy products and stringent regulations regarding the use of antibiotic growth promoters (AGPs) coupled with high dairy and meat product consumption are some of the factors influencing the demand for prebiotics in the region.
EMEA
European consumers willingness to pay premium prices for products incorporating preventive health management, rising consumers awareness for gut health, significant application of these products in the food and beverages application segment along with the growing demand for packaged food owing to tight work life schedules in the region
Asia-Pacific
Asia-Pacific, in particular China, India and Japan, are projected to dominate the prebiotic market in the region due to an increase in demand for nutraceuticals and growing livestock production for meat consumption, both resulting from the region’s rapidly growing population, burgeoning middle-class, increasing disposable incomes resulting from rising per-capita income
Key Players:
Some of the key players in this market are
Cargill, Friesland
Campina
Beneo GmbH
Abbott Laboratories
Yakult Pharmaceutical
Beghin Meiji
Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA
Ingredion Incorporated
Royal Cosun
Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights
Market segments
Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities
Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022
Supply & Demand Value Chain
Market – Current Trends
Competition & Major Companies
Technology and R&D Status
Porters Five Force Analysis
Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players
North America
US and Canada
Latin America
Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America
Western Europe
EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)
Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)
Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Russia
Poland
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia and New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)
South Africa
North Africa
Rest of Middle East and Africa
This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.
Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)
Consumer and Pricing Analysis
Market dynamics of the industry
Market Segmentation
Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value
Recent trends in Market and impact
Research Status and Technology Overview
Extensive Industry Structure Coverage
Read More @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/report-details/global-prebiotics-market/10064812
About Kenneth Research
Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation
Contact Us
Name: David
Email : [email protected]
Phone:+1 313 462 0609