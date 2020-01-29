Global Prebiotics Growth, Trends, Analysis and Market Research 2018

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Prebiotics: Ingredients, Applications and Global Markets” to its huge collection of research reports.
The global market for prebiotics reached $3.2 billion in 2016. This market is estimated to reach nearly $6.0 billion in 2022 from $3.5 billion in 2017 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1% for 2017-2022.
Food and beverages industry is expected to grow from $2.0 billion in 2017 to $3.5 billion in 2022 at a CAGR of 11.6% from 2017 through 2022.
Dietary supplements industry is expected to grow from $966 million in 2017 to $1.7 billion in 2022 at a CAGR of 11.7% from 2017 through 2022.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing This Study Report
Research Methodology
Intended Audience
Information Sources
Geographic Breakdown
Analyst’s Credentials
Related BCC Research Reports
Chapter 2: Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3: Market and Technology Background
Market Definition
Evolution of Prebiotics
Raw Material Analysis of the Prebiotics Market
Fructo-Oligosaccharides
Galacto-Oligosaccharides
List of Tables
Summary Table Global Market for Prebiotics, by End-use Industry, Through 2022 ($ Millions)
Table 1 Global Market for Oligosaccharides, by Application, Through 2022 ($ Millions)
Table 2 Global Market for Oligosaccharides, by End-use Industry, Through 2022 ($ Millions)
Table 3 Global Market for Oligosaccharides, by Region, Through 2022 ($ Millions)
Table 4 Global Market for Inulin, by Application, Through 2022 ($ Millions)
Table 5 Global Market for Inulin, by End-use Industry, Through 2022 ($ Millions)
Table 6 Global Market for Inulin, by Region, Through 2022 ($ Millions)
Table 7 Global Market for Polydextrose, by Application, Through 2022 ($ Millions)
Table 8 Global Market for Polydextrose, by End-use Industry, Through 2022 ($ Millions)
