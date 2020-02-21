Global PPR Pipe Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast 2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “PPR Pipe Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports to its database.

— PPR Pipe Market:

Executive Summary

PPR pipe is made of Polypropylene Random Copolymer (PPR-C) type 3, which is approved for the production of pipes according to DIN8078 standards, designed for the transportation of portable hot and cold water distribution system with a really long lifetime. Installation technique is one of the extraordinary properties of ppr pipe as the ppr pipes and fittings are connected and welded by melting. It will be perfectly welded from separate parts and body to a interconnected systems without any leakage points. The installation technique and the multifunctional ppr piping system, the welding method and wonderful physical and chemical features make PPR pipes and fittings a Superior and reliable product quality.

The market for PPR Pipe is fragmented with players such as Zhejiang Weixing New Building Materials, Georg Fischer(GF Piping Systems), Kalde, Ginde, AQUA-SCIE, Uponor, Yonggao, China Lesso, Wavin, Pipelife, Kingbull, Rifeng, Goody, Zhejiang Nanxin Plastic, Neltex, Shanghai White Butterfly Pipe, aquatherm, Namsok, AKAN Enterprise Group, Shandong Huaxin Plastic Pipe, Dadex, Bänninger, Shandong Golden Tide, and so on. Among them, Zhejiang Weixing New Building Materials is the global leading supplier. At present, in developed countries, the PPR Pipe industry maintains its market position in the main markets, e.g. EU and Middle East. Major demand for PP-R continues to shift to Southeast Asia, India and South America. However, North America PPR Pipe industry still is still an undeveloped market at currently.

On the basis of type, the PPR Pipe market is segmented into Composite PPR Pipe, Hot and Cold Water PPR Pipe, and Other. The Hot and Cold Water PPR Pipe segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global market in 2016.

End-users, included in this market are Commercial Building, Residential Building, and Other Application. The Commercial Building application is expected to account for the largest share of the global market in 2016.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

Global PPR Pipe market size will increase to 9100 Million US$ by 2025, from 4750 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for PPR Pipe.

This report researches the worldwide PPR Pipe market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global PPR Pipe breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

PPR Pipe Breakdown Data by Type

Composite PPR Pipe

Hot and Cold Water PPR Pipe

Other

PPR Pipe Breakdown Data by Application

Commercial Building

Residential Building

Other

PPR Pipe Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global PPR Pipe capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key PPR Pipe manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of PPR Pipe :

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

