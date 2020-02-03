Global PP Powder Market Report (2019-2024) | The demand for the Market will drastically increase in the Future…

Latest Survey On PP Powder Market

The global PP Powder market report provides an in-depth analysis of the PP Powder industry, analyzing the potential of the market and also provides data and forecasts on the market structure, dynamics, and trends.

PP powder is powdered solids of natural color, free of additives. PP powder grade is mainly used to produce general-purpose products such as ropes, woven bags, packaging tapes, toys, daily necessities and non-woven fabric.

China is the main PP Powder manufacturing region. By the end of 2016, there are more than 80 manufacturers in China and most of them are private company with small capacity. The industry has high dispersion. The main out purchased raw materials from refinery. The price of PP Powder is affected directly by propylene. The prices of Polypropylene products and propylene fluctuated violently.

The added value of Polypropylene powder products is not high and it can be highly substitutable by PP granule. In the last few months, there are some producers stopping production.

In terms of volume, the global PP Powder Production was 2692.9 K MT in 2016, and it is predicted to reach 3165.6 K MT in 2023. At present, the major manufacturers of PP Powder are concentrated in Sinopec, CNPC and many private companies. Sinopec is the world leader, holding 8.49% production market share in 2016.

In application, PP Powder downstream is wide and recently PP Powder has acquired increasing significance in various fields of plastic woven industry and homopolymer injection products. The PP Powder market is mainly driven by growing demand for plastic woven industry which accounts for nearly 49.81% of total downstream consumption of PP Powder in global.

Top Market Key Players, Sinopec, CNPC, INEOS, Hong Ji Petrochemcial, Nanjing Petro-chemical, Jianyuanchun Chemical, Daqing Huake, Yongxing Chemical, Tianli High New industry, Dongfang Hongye Chemical, Xingchang Petrochemical, LuQing Petrochemical, Chambroad Petrochemicals, Qi Wangda Group

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers, North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers, Extrude Grade, General Grade, Coated Grade, Spinning Grade

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into, Plastic Woven Industry, Homopolymer Injection Products, Fiber Products, Others

The scope of the report: This research report presents an extensive study of the market and comprises significant insights, facts, previous data, and statistically-supported and industry-validated market facts and projections with an appropriate set of methodologies and assumptions. It provides analysis and data on the basis of market segments and sub-segments, regions, product type, and distribution channels.

What the report offers:

Market Overview for the Global PP Powder Market and the identification of the market dynamics, including growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and potential opportunities for the market.

Market analysis for the Global PP Powder Market, with competitive landscape and geographic analysis on a global and regional scale.

Determination of different factors responsible for changing the market landscape, rising future opportunities and determination of leading players, which can affect the market on a regional scale.

Company profiles of the leading competitors along with their strategic initiatives and market shares.

Determination and analysis of the macro- and microeconomic factors that affect the Global PP Powder Market, as per the regional analysis.

In the end, This report is an assimilation of trustworthy and updated information, quantitative and qualitative evaluation by industry analysts, inputs from industry professionals and leading competitors across the industrial value chain.

