Global Power-Semiconductor devices Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A power semiconductor device is a semiconductor device used as a switch or rectifier in power electronics.

Power semiconductors are found in systems delivering as little as a few tens of milliwatts for a headphone amplifier, up to around a gigawatt in a high voltage direct current transmission line.

The global Power-Semiconductor devices market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Power-Semiconductor devices volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Power-Semiconductor devices market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Infineon Technologies

Texas Instruments

ST Microelectronics

Qualcomm

Fairchild Semiconductor

Renesas Electronic

Western Digital

Toshiba

Softbank

Mitsubishi Electric

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

by Components

Power Integrated Circuits

Thyristors

Switching Devices

Power Mosfets

Diodes

by Materials

Gallium Nitride

Gallium Arsenide

Silicon Germanium

Silicon

Silicon Carbide

Segment by Application

Consumer Electronics

Information and Communication Technology

Industrial (Inverters, Wind/Solar Power Generation)

Military, Aerospace and Defense

Automotive

Medical

