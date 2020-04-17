Global Power Resistors Industry Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global Power Resistors Industry Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Power Resistors Industry Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the Power Resistors market, Power resistors are used in power generation and distribution, high-voltage applications, control systems, and other power system applications. They include load banks, grounding resistors, and dynamic braking resistors. Load banks develop an electrical load, apply the dummy load to an electrical power source, and then convert or dissipate the resulting power output. Load banks are used to test generators, uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), and other backup generation systems. Grounding resistors or neutral earthling resistors provide resistance grounding in industrial power systems. They allow fault current to flow to protective relays, but limit the value to prevent damage to power generation or distribution equipment. Dynamic braking resistors are designed for high-heat, high-power applications where space is limited. These power resistors are often used in material handling and fabrication equipment, elevators, escalators, cranes, power inverters, and industrial drives.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Ohmite

Panasonic

TE Connectivity

Mint Former Industrial Ltd

Riedon

Cressall

Metallux AG

AVX Corporation

BOURNS

Caddock Electronics

COUDOINT S.A.S.

Danotherm Electric AS

Frizlen GmbH & Co. KG

Krah Group

MCB Industrie

Michael Koch GmbH

RCD Components

Stackpole Electronics

Yageo

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Mount

Chassis Mounted

Surface Mounted

Through-Hole Mounted

By Material

Carbon Film

Ceramic

Metal Alloy

Metal Film

Metal Oxide

Thick Film

Thin Film

Wire Wound

By Power

25W

50W

100W

200W

300W

Segment by Application

Automotive

Industrial

Aerospace

Others

