Global Power Resistors Industry Market Research Report 2019

This report studies the Power Resistors market, Power resistors are used in power generation and distribution, high-voltage applications, control systems, and other power system applications. They include load banks, grounding resistors, and dynamic braking resistors. Load banks develop an electrical load, apply the dummy load to an electrical power source, and then convert or dissipate the resulting power output. Load banks are used to test generators, uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), and other backup generation systems. Grounding resistors or neutral earthling resistors provide resistance grounding in industrial power systems. They allow fault current to flow to protective relays, but limit the value to prevent damage to power generation or distribution equipment. Dynamic braking resistors are designed for high-heat, high-power applications where space is limited. These power resistors are often used in material handling and fabrication equipment, elevators, escalators, cranes, power inverters, and industrial drives.
This report focuses on Power Resistors volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Power Resistors market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Ohmite
Panasonic
TE Connectivity
Mint Former Industrial Ltd
Riedon
Cressall
Metallux AG
AVX Corporation
BOURNS
Caddock Electronics
COUDOINT S.A.S.
Danotherm Electric AS
Frizlen GmbH & Co. KG
Krah Group
MCB Industrie
Michael Koch GmbH
RCD Components
Stackpole Electronics
Yageo
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
By Mount
Chassis Mounted
Surface Mounted
Through-Hole Mounted
By Material
Carbon Film
Ceramic
Metal Alloy
Metal Film
Metal Oxide
Thick Film
Thin Film
Wire Wound
By Power
25W
50W
100W
200W
300W
Segment by Application
Automotive
Industrial
Aerospace
Others
