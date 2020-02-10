Global Power Electronics for Electric Vehicles Market 2019-2024

New Research Report on “Global Power Electronics for Electric Vehicles Market Growth 2019-2024” added by www.MarketResearchNest.com in its database

To control the flow of energy, the switching electronic circuits are used. These switching electronic circuits are called power electronics. Power electronics are also considered for the conversion of electric power. Such conversions are performed by semiconductor devices like diodes, transistors and thyristors etc. Power electronics devices have several advantages including optimum forward and reverse backing capabilities, simplified circuits, compact designs etc. Moreover, power electronics find its applications in connection of renewable energy resources to power grids, transportation in electric trains, motor drives and lighting. The major use of power electronics devices is heat sinking as well as soft starting of equipment deploying power electronic devices. This report only covers electric vehicles segment.

The Power Electronics for Electric Vehicles industry is relatively concentrated, and high-end products mainly come from Europe and Japan.

The global Revenue of Power Electronics for Electric Vehicles is about 3900 M , the biggest production regions is in Europe, China is the largest production growth rate region; The largest consumption region is also the Europe, China has largest consumption growth rate.

From the initial, the R and D costs is very high, so the gross margin is minus, in a very long period of time, they are in a loss of state, the price is very high than the similar performance, the average price depends on the product type structure;

According to this study, over the next five years the Power Electronics for Electric Vehicles market will register a 5.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 5650 million by 2024, from US$ 4110 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Power Electronics for Electric Vehicles business, shared in Chapter 3.

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Power IC

Power Module

Power Discrete

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

HEV

EV

PHEVBrowse

The key manufacturers covered in this report: Toyo Tire

Infineon Technologies

Mitsubishi Electric

Fuji Electric

SEMIKRON

ON Semiconductor

Renesas Electronics

Vishay Intertechnology

Texas Instruments

Toshiba

Stmicroelectronics

NXP Semiconductors

Microsemi Corporation

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Power Electronics for Electric Vehicles (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Power Electronics for Electric Vehicles market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Power Electronics for Electric Vehicles manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Power Electronics for Electric Vehicles with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Power Electronics for Electric Vehicles submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

