Global Power Cords Market Size and Market Share by Players (2019-2024)

Power cords are detachable means of supplying electricity from a main power source to electrical equipment or appliances. Power cords consist of a flexible cord with electrical plugs at each end, one male and one female. The female plug connects to the appliance or electrical equipment. The male plug connects the electrical receptacle, electrical outlet or power supply.

There are a vast number of producers all vying for market share and trying to take market share from each other. For the North American power cords industry, the major competition comes from the Asia-Pacific region, especially from China, Taiwan and Vietnam, etc. The cheaper labor in these countries makes the power cord production cost decrease. With globalization came lower trade barriers and therefore low cost power cords flooded the developed countriesâ€˜ power cords market making the local power cord industry struggle to survive.

The competition in the power cords industry is intense. There are thousands of manufacturers in this industry. The global market is decentralized. Major manufacturers include Volex, Longwell, Electri-Cord, Feller. Other competitors are Quail Electronics, HL TECHNOLOGY, Hongchang Electronics, Americord, CHING CHENG, Prime Wire and Cable, etc. The competition status wouldn’t change in the short term. The growth of Power Cords industry depend on the growth of household appliances, computers and consumer electronics.

Segmentation by product type

PVC and Rubber Materials

Halogen-free Materials

Segmentation by application

Household appliances

Computers and consumer electronics

Medical Devices

Other Industrial Products

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Volex

Longwell

Electri-Cord

Feller

Quail Electronics

HL TECHNOLOGY

Hongchang Electronics

Americord

CHING CHENG

Prime Wire and Cable

AURICH

I-SHENG

Queenpuo

CEP

Yunhuan Electronics

Coleman Cable

HUASHENG ELECTRICAL

StayOnline

Yung Li

MEGA

ShangYu Jintao

Kord King

GoGreen Power

Tripplite

QIAOPU

Weitien

Ningbo Chenglong

Moreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR.

Power Cords Production by Region

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.

