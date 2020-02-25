Global Power Bank Market Analysis, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2024

The Global Power Bank Market is accounted to reach USD 32,167.56 million by 2024 from USD 6,474.80 million in 2016, at a CAGR of 22.3% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024..

The major factors driving the growth of this market are the increase in the purchasing power, deterioration in the prices, growing usage of smart phones, tablets and laptops and technological advancements in power bank.

The key market players for Global Power Bank Market are listed below;

Xiaomi

Lenovo

Anker Technology Co. Limited,

Microsoft Corp.,

Panasonic Corporation,

Sony Corporation,

ADATA Technology Co., Ltd.,

Intex Technologies (India) Ltd.,

UNU Electronics Inc.,

Portronics

Century New Energy Battery Co. Ltd.

The market is further segmented into;

Type

Application

End User

Geography

The global power bank market is segmented on the basis of charge cAsia-Pacificity, product type and distribution channel. The charge cAsia-Pacificity market is segmented into portable mobile power bank, ultra-portable mobile power bank, big charge power bank and high charge power bank. Portable mobile power bank is further sub segmented by battery size into 10000 mAh, 10000 to 15000 mAh and 15000 to 20000 mAh. Ultra-portable mobile power bank is further sub segmented by battery size into 5000 to 10000 mAh and 3000 to 5000mAh. In 2017, the portable mobile power bank segment is expected to dominate the market with a share of 51.8% and ultra-portable mobile power bank is expected to grow with the highest CAGR 23.1% during the forecast period from 2017 to 2024.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into portable mobile power bank, laptop power bank and phone case power bank.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is classified into online market, hypermarket and mobile stores.

In 2017, the online market segment is expected to dominate the market and is expected to continue this trend till 2024

Based on geography, the Global Power Bank market is segmented into geographical regions, such as,

North America

Europe,

Asia-Pacific,

South America

Middle East & Africa

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Power Bank market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of the web conferencing and unified communication and collaboration (UC&C) and video conferencing, secondary resources and doing in-depth company share analysis of major 10 players in the market.

Continue…

