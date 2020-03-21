In this report, the Global Powder Metallurgy market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Powder Metallurgy market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-powder-metallurgy-market-professional-survey-report-2018



This report studies the global Powder Metallurgy market status and forecast, categorizes the global Powder Metallurgy market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Powder metallurgy (PM) refers to processes by which materials or components are made from metal powders. PM processes can avoid, or greatly reduce, the need to use metal removal processes, thereby drastically reducing yield losses in manufacture and often resulting in lower costs. Powder metallurgy is also used to make unique materials impossible to melt or form in other ways.

In consumption market, North America and Europe are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2016, these two regions occupied 66.95% of the global consumption volume in total.

Powder metallurgy has three types, which include ferrous, non-ferrous and others. And each type has different applications relatively with different properties. With advantages of powder metallurgy, the downstream application industries will need more powder metallurgy products. So, powder metallurgy has a huge market potential in the future.

The major raw material for powder metallurgy is metal powder. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of powder metallurgy. The production cost of powder metallurgy is also an important factor which could impact the price of powder metallurgy.

We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents decreasing trend according to the economy development status and international competition. Also, there is fluctuation in gross margin.

The global Powder Metallurgy market is valued at 7330 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 8220 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.4% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

GKN

Sumitomo Electric Industries

Hitachi Chemical

Fine Sinter

Miba AG

Porite

PMG Holding

AAM

Hoganas AB

AMETEK Specialty Metal Products

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated

Burgess-Norton

Carpenter Technology

Diamet

Dongmu

Shanghai Automotive Powder Metallurgy

Weida

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Ferrous

Non-ferrous

Others

By Application, the market can be split into

Automotive

Electrical and Electronics

Industrial

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Powder Metallurgy capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Powder Metallurgy manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Powder Metallurgy are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Powder Metallurgy Manufacturers

Powder Metallurgy Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Powder Metallurgy Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Powder Metallurgy market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-powder-metallurgy-market-professional-survey-report-2018

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

Complete access to Global Powder Metallurgy market size, growth rate and forecast to 2025

In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Powder Metallurgy markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific

Global Powder Metallurgy Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis

Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Powder Metallurgy market segmentation

Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Powder Metallurgy market

Challenges to market growth for Global Powder Metallurgy manufacturers

Key market opportunities of Global Powder Metallurgy Industry

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com