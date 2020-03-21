Global Powder Metallurgy Market Professional Survey Report 2018

In this report, the Global Powder Metallurgy market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Powder Metallurgy market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global Powder Metallurgy market status and forecast, categorizes the global Powder Metallurgy market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
Powder metallurgy (PM) refers to processes by which materials or components are made from metal powders. PM processes can avoid, or greatly reduce, the need to use metal removal processes, thereby drastically reducing yield losses in manufacture and often resulting in lower costs. Powder metallurgy is also used to make unique materials impossible to melt or form in other ways.
In consumption market, North America and Europe are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2016, these two regions occupied 66.95% of the global consumption volume in total.
Powder metallurgy has three types, which include ferrous, non-ferrous and others. And each type has different applications relatively with different properties. With advantages of powder metallurgy, the downstream application industries will need more powder metallurgy products. So, powder metallurgy has a huge market potential in the future.
The major raw material for powder metallurgy is metal powder. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of powder metallurgy. The production cost of powder metallurgy is also an important factor which could impact the price of powder metallurgy.
We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents decreasing trend according to the economy development status and international competition. Also, there is fluctuation in gross margin.
The global Powder Metallurgy market is valued at 7330 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 8220 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.4% during 2018-2025.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
GKN
Sumitomo Electric Industries
Hitachi Chemical
Fine Sinter
Miba AG
Porite
PMG Holding
AAM
Hoganas AB
AMETEK Specialty Metal Products
Allegheny Technologies Incorporated
Burgess-Norton
Carpenter Technology
Diamet
Dongmu
Shanghai Automotive Powder Metallurgy
Weida
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
India
Southeast Asia
Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Ferrous
Non-ferrous
Others
By Application, the market can be split into
Automotive
Electrical and Electronics
Industrial
Others
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Powder Metallurgy capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
Focuses on the key Powder Metallurgy manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Powder Metallurgy are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Powder Metallurgy Manufacturers
Powder Metallurgy Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Powder Metallurgy Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Available Customizations
With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-level analysis of the Powder Metallurgy market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
