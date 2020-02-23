Global Poultry Diagnostics Market Analysis, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Global poultry diagnostic market is expected to reach USD 731.25 million by 2025 from USD 335.14 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 10.5% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Based on test, the market is segmented into enzyme linked sorbent assay (ELISA), polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests and others. In 2018, Enzyme Linked Sorbent Assay (ELISA) is likely to rule the market and is also projected to grow with the highest CAGR in the forecast period 2018-2025

On the basis of disease, market is segmented into Avian Influenza, Avian Salmonellosis, pressure ulcers, Newcastle Disease, Avian Mycoplasmosis, Infectious Bronchitis, Infectious Bursal Disease, Avian Pasteurellosis, Avian Encephalomyelitis, Avian Reovirus, Chicken Anemia, and Others

On the basis of service, market is segmented into bacteriology, parasitology and virology.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions;

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Global poultry diagnostic market competition by top players include –

IDEXX Laboratories dominated the poultry diagnostic market accounting largest market share followed by Zoetis, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc along with other players such as

QIAGENc

Ubio Biotechnology Systems Pvt Ltd,

Nisseiken Co.,Ltd,

Gd Animal Health

DRG INSTRUMENTS GMBH

BIOINGENTECH BIOTECHNOLOGIES, INC.

AffiniTech, LTD,,

BioNote, Inc

Idevt

Biochekk smart veterinary diagnostics.

Get more information, Ask for free sample copy: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=12355

About us:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports. We will help you in finding the upcoming trends that will entitle you as a leader in the industry. We are here to work with you on your objective which will create an immense opportunity for your organization.

Contact us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Person: Sandeep Singh

URL: www.reportocean.com

Email: [email protected]