Global Pouches Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type, Application, Regions (2014-2025)

The pouches market is fragmented owing to the presence of several international and domestic vendors.
This demand from the food packaging industry as one of the major factors fueling the growth of the pouches market during the next few years.
The global Pouches market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Pouches volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Pouches market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
- Amcor
- Bemis
- Coveris
- Mondi Group
- Smurfit Kappa Group
- Winpak
- Sealed Air
- Sonoco
- DNP
- Polymer Packaging
Segment by Regions
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Segment by Type
- Flat Pouches
- Stand-Up Pouches
- Spout Pouches
Segment by Application
- Pastry
- Nuts
- Deli
- Other
Table of Contents
1 Pouches Market Overview
2 Global Pouches Market Competition by Manufacturers
3 Global Pouches Production Market Share by Regions
4 Global Pouches Consumption by Regions
5 Global Pouches Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
6 ……
