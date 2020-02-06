Global Potting Soil Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Potting Soil Market Growth 2019-2024”new report to its research database.

Potting soil, also known as potting mix or potting compost, is a medium in which to grow plants, herbs and vegetables in a pot or other durable container.

Some common ingredients used in potting soil are peat, composted bark, sand, perlite and recycled mushroom compost, although many others are used and the proportions vary hugely.

In 2015, Europe is the largest supplier and consumption market of potting soil with market share of 30.83 % due to the great demand. Following Europe is North America and USA occupied market share more than 29%.

In recent years, the price of potting soil is decreasing slowly due to the decrease of raw materials cost.

In the market Compo, Sun Gro and Scotts Miracle-Gro is the leader. Copmo is the larget palyer and it major market is in Europe, Sun Gro and Scotts Miracle-Gro followed and their major market is North America.

In the global market, the market concentration degree will be higher and higher. The market share unlisted companies occupied is lower and lower. With the development of technology, the more complex product with unique formula will be more and more.

According to this study, over the next five years the Potting Soil market will register a 2.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1830 million by 2024, from US$ 1550 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Potting Soil business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Potting Soil market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Potting Soil value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

All-purpose Potting Soil

Lawn and Garden Soil

Professional Potting Soil

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Indoor Gardening

Greenhouse

Lawn and Landscaping

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC,China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa,Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Compo

Sun Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro

Klasmann-Deilmann

Florentaise

ASB Greenworld

FoxFarm

Lambert

MatÃ©csa Kft

Espoma

Hangzhou Jinhai

Michigan Peat

Hyponex

CandC Peat

Good Earth Horticulture

Free Peat

Vermicrop Organics

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Potting Soil consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Potting Soil market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Potting Soil manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Potting Soil with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Potting Soil submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

