MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Potting Soil Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 135 pages with table and figures in it.

Potting soil, also known as potting mix or potting compost, is a medium in which to grow plants, herbs and vegetables in a pot or other durable container.

Some common ingredients used in potting soil are peat, composted bark, sand, perlite and recycled mushroom compost, although many others are used and the proportions vary hugely.

Scope of the Report:

In 2015, Europe is the largest supplier and consumption market of potting soil with market share of 30.83 % due to the great demand. Following Europe is North America and USA occupied market share more than 29%.

In recent years, the price of potting soil is decreasing slowly due to the decrease of raw materials cost.

In the market Compo, Sun Gro and Scotts Miracle-Gro is the leader. Copmo is the larget palyer and it major market is in Europe, Sun Gro and Scotts Miracle-Gro followed and their major market is North America.

In the global market, the market concentration degree will be higher and higher. The market share unlisted companies occupied is lower and lower. With the development of technology, the more complex product with unique formula will be more and more.

The worldwide market for Potting Soil is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.8% over the next five years, will reach 1830 million US$ in 2024, from 1550 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Potting Soil in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Request a sample copy at

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/requestsample/534412

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Compo

Sun Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro

Klasmann-Deilmann

Florentaise

ASB Greenworld

FoxFarm

Lambert

MatÃ©csa Kft

Espoma

Hangzhou Jinhai

Michigan Peat

Hyponex

CandC Peat

Good Earth Horticulture

Free Peat

Vermicrop Organics

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

All-purpose Potting Soil

Lawn and Garden Soil

Professional Potting Soil

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Indoor Gardening

Greenhouse

Lawn and Landscaping

Browse full table of contents and data tables at

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/Global-Potting-Soil-Market-2019-by-Manufacturers-Regions-Type-and-Application-Forecast-to-2024.html

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Potting Soil product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Potting Soil, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Potting Soil in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Potting Soil competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Potting Soil breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Potting Soil market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Potting Soil sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Order a Purchase Report Copy at

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/purchase/534412

About Us:

MarketResearchNest.com is the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services on the Web. We offer reports from almost all top publishers and update our collection on daily basis to provide you with instant online access to the world’s most complete and recent database of expert insights on Global industries, organizations, products, and trends.

Contact Us

Mr. Jeet Jain

Sales Manager

[email protected]

+1-240-284-8070(U.S)

+44-20-3290-4151(U.K)

Connect with us: Google+ | LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook