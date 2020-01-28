Global Potato Flour Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast 2025

Potato flour is a powder made from ground potatoes that is commonly used in baking. Some cooks use it as a thickener, and it can also add flavor and texture to foods like cakes, breads, and cookies. It is popular as a gluten-free alternative to regular wheat-based flour, and Jewish cooks sometimes also use it when preparing foods according to Passover dietary restrictions, which prohibit the use of many grains.

As Chinese overall economic downward trend in the past few years, and international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties, and coupled with Potato Flour industry in over supply on the market in the past few years, and more and more companies enter into Potato Flour industry.

The current demand for Potato Flour product is relatively low, lack of demand, excess supply. Ordinary Potato Flour products on the market do not sell well. Potato Flour’s price is lower than past years. The signal of market price change indicates the trend in the Potato Flour industry, low-end product has excess capacity, and high-end product is in short supply.

There is also a certain space in the Potato Flour product demand market, but basically showing the scarcity of high-end products, low-end products is excess capacity, there is a large market demand for high-end products to seize market share of imports.

The global Potato Flour market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Potato Flour market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Potato Flour in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Potato Flour in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Potato Flour market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Potato Flour market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

AVEBE

KMC

BOB

King Arthur Flour

Roquette

Emsland

Club House

Keystone Potato

Lyckeby

Raisio

Jamestown Mills

Agrana

Pepees

Beidahuang Group

Nailun

Huaou Starch

Qinghai Weston

Kexinyuan Group

Ningxia Jiali

Chifeng Mengsen

Market size by Product

Industrial Grade

Food Grade

Other Grade

Market size by End User

Food Industry

Paper Industry

Textile Industry

Feed Industry

Other Applications

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Potato Flour market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Potato Flour market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Potato Flour companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Potato Flour submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Potato Flour are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Potato Flour market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Potato Flour Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Potato Flour Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Industrial Grade

1.4.3 Food Grade

1.4.4 Other Grade

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Potato Flour Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Food Industry

1.5.3 Paper Industry

1.5.4 Textile Industry

1.5.5 Feed Industry

1.5.6 Other Applications

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Potato Flour Market Size

2.1.1 Global Potato Flour Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Potato Flour Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Potato Flour Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Potato Flour Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Potato Flour Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Potato Flour Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Potato Flour Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Potato Flour Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Potato Flour Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Potato Flour Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Potato Flour Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Potato Flour Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Potato Flour Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Potato Flour Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Potato Flour Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Potato Flour Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Potato Flour Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Potato Flour Sales by Product

4.2 Global Potato Flour Revenue by Product

4.3 Potato Flour Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Potato Flour Breakdown Data by End User

Continuous…

