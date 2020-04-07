In this report, the Global Potassium Phosphite Market Study Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Potassium Phosphite Market Study Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Potassium Phosphite is obtained by the neutralization of phosphonic acid and an alkali salt; typically potassium hydroxide (KOH). It is the active ingredient in Alude, Magellan, Vital, Vital Sign, Resyst, and other phosphonate fungicides. Potassium phosphite is also the main ingredient in several phosphite fertilizer products, including K-Phite, Ele-Max Foliar Phosphite, and Nutri Phite P + K.
Firstly, the potassium phosphite industry concentration is high; there are few manufacturers in the world, and high-end grade products are mainly produced in America and Europe.
In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in American and Europe. Europe has a long history in potassium phosphite industry and it’s still in unshakable status currently. Van Iperen has become a global leader. In American, the mainly company is PHOENIX ENVIRONMENTAL CARE, Luxembourg-Pamol and Plant Food Company. In China, the manufactures focus in Jiangsu province.
Secondly, North America and Europe are both the major production region and major consumption region.
Thirdly, potassium phosphite is a kind of high-end fertilizer. The cost value is high and there is no large-scale application. Companies can seize their market by improving production technology and reducing production costs.
Fourthly, large companies dominate the high-end market. As the technology level in domestic is low, China has to import from others.
Fifthly, with the improvement of people’s fertilizer requirement, potassium phosphite usage amount will enhance greatly.
The global Potassium Phosphite market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Potassium Phosphite volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Potassium Phosphite market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Van Iperen
PHOENIX ENVIRONMENTAL CARE
Suzhou Coonit Fine Chemical Technology
Luxembourg-Pamol
Plant Food Company
Growth Products
Australian Agricultural Chemicals
Rudong Huayun Chem
Currie Chemical
AGRI Nova
Agrowchem
Plant Food Systems
Pacific Agriscience
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Liquid
Solid
Segment by Application
Fungicide
Fertilize
Other
