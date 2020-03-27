Global Potassium Formate Market Overview and Outlook Report 2019

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Potassium formate (CHO2K) is the potassium salt of formic acid. With a molar mass of 84.12 g/mol, this highly water‑soluble product has many industrial applications, including heat transfer, de-icing, and as a brine for use in oilfield applications such as drilling and completion operations. Potassium formate also can be used as reduce agent for the production of printing and dyeing, and as intermediate in the manufacturing of potassium diformate.

Potassium formate, HCO2K (or KHCOO), is the potassium salt of formic acid. Potassium formate has been widely used to produce drilling fluid. Potassium formate has also been studied as a potential environmentally friendly deicing salt for use on roads.

Potassium formate is a concentrated industry with some manufacturers dominating the market. The manufacturers can be categorized as three types: raw material formic acid suppliers (such as Perstorp and BASF), drilling fluid manufactures (such as M-I Swaco) and deicing agent manufactures (such as Kemira, NASi and Esseco).

The global Potassium Formate market is valued at 380 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 440 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.7% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Potassium Formate volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Potassium Formate market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Perstorp

OXEA Corporation

ADDCON

NASi

M-I Swaco

BASF

Kemira

Esseco

Hawkins

Shouguang Hengtong Chemical

Chongqing Chuandong Chemical

Shuntong Group

Mianyang Aostar Phosphorus Chemical

Hangzhou Focus Chemical

Shanxi Zhaoyi Chemical

Hebei Huayun Hongye Chemcal

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Solid Potassium Formate

Liquid Potassium Formate

Segment by Application

Oil Field

Deicing Agent

Others

