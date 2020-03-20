Global Potassium Feldspars Market Business Data, Economic Growth, and Share

“Global Potassium Feldspars Market Research Report – Forecast to 2022” – Market Analysis, Future Scope , Progress, Industry Trends and Forecast up to 2022.

Sibelco NV (Europe), Gottfried Feldspat GmbH (Germany), Quartz Corporation (Europe), Minerali Industriali S.r.l.(Europe), LB MINERALS, Ltd. (Europe), CVC Mining Company (India), Purin Mineral Group Company Ltd. (Thailand) are some of the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the Global Market of Potassium Feldspars and are profiled in MRFR Analysis.

Market Overview

According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, The global market of Potassium Feldspars is projected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period (2017 – 2022). The Market is forecasted to demonstrate a significant growth by 2022; with a striking CAGR during forecast period 2017-2022. The striking growth is attributed to the versatility of Potassium feldspars in its application. Potassium feldspars has found numerous application such as glass, ceramic & tiles, enamel frits and glazes, abrasives, and others. Increasing demand of growing glass industry and ceramic tiles industry will boost the market of potassium feldspars. Another growing segment in the glass industry is solar glass which is used in the production of solar cells. Additionally, increasing use of post-consumer glass collected through local government and neighbourhood recycling programs continued to provide additional competition for traditional raw materials, such as feldspar in the manufacture of glass containers. Feldspar also can be replaced in some of its end uses by electric furnace slag, clays, or talc. Potassium Feldspar Global market is driven by demand from APAC, Europe, South America and Middle East.

Get Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2530

Potassium feldspars are aluminium silicates abundant minerals group which contains potassium minerals with the linear formula KAlSi3O3. Potassium feldspars are a group of polymorphs, polymorphs being minerals that have the same chemical composition but slightly different crystal structures. Despite their different crystal structures, the potassium feldspars are very similar to one another in appearance such as orthoclase, sanidine and microcline. These species

are never found in pure form in nature they always available in mixture form Potassium Feldspar is an important component of sky-scraping tension insulator and also used as filler and extenders in applications such as paints, plastics and rubber. Potash Feldspar also finds application in paint, mild abrasives, latex foam, the welding rod coating. Potash Feldspar is used in ceramic flooring sector and sanitary ware.

Nepheline Syenite is the major substitute material of potassium feldspars. In glass and ceramics manufacture, nepheline syenite, like feldspar, provides alkalis that act as a flux to lower the melting temperature of a glass or ceramic mixture, prompting faster melting and fuel savings. In glass, nepheline syenite also supplies alumina, which gives improved thermal endurance, increased chemical durability, and increased resistance to scratching and breaking. Canada and Norway produced nepheline syenite for glass and ceramic use.

Important Key Players For Potassium Feldspars Market

Sibelco NV (Europe)

Gottfried Feldspat GmbH (Germany)

Quartz Corporation (Europe)

Minerali Industriali S.r.l.(Europe)

LB MINERALS Ltd. (Europe)

CVC Mining Company (India)

Purin Mineral Group Company Ltd. (Thailand)

Global Potassium Feldspars Market – Competitive Analysis

Commercially available feldspars tend to predominate in one specific mineral kind with lesser amounts of another and traces of others. Manufacturers can be found around the world and they usually do a good job of delivering uniform and clean products when one considers that feldspar deposits vary widely in composition and contain many impurities. Large quantities of feldspar are used in non-ceramic industry for instance; Cement, Agri. In many countries feldspar companies draw upon the same mine year and year, marketing a brand name product that gains wide acceptance. In other countries such as India large feldspar suppliers do not even have mines, they buy raw product according to the chemistry and blend from different sources to achieve a specific product. Over time they change suppliers but through careful quality control their ceramic manufacturing customers often do not realize their feldspar is coming from different sources with different shipments. Increasingly customers are connecting with suppliers on other continents, not infrequently this has led to misunderstandings and delivery of bad or variable product.

Browse Full Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/potassium-feldspars-market-2530

Global Potassium Feldspars Market – Regional Analysis

Geographically, Europe is a major global producer of Potassium Feldspar largely due to increased production from Italy, the second largest producer in the world after Turkey. Feldspar market growth is expected in the Asia Pacific region on account of the booming industries such as glass industries, ceramic industries. China being largest producer and consumer of Potassium Feldspar dominates the market segment. Huge demand in various application such as glass, ceramic & tiles, enamel frits and glazes, abrasives, and others likely to drive the potassium feldspars market growth. Growing demand for glass industries, ceramic industries in China, India, and Indonesia has boosted the potassium feldspars market demand.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]