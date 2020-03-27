Global Potassium Chloride Market Research and Forecast 2019

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Potassium is the third major plant and crop nutrient after nitrogen and phosphorus. Potash is the common name for various mined and manufactured salts that contain potassium. Potassium chloride (KCl) accounts for most of the K used in world agriculture (about 90%). Other widely used K products include potassium sulfate, potassium nitrate, and potassium-magnesium salts.
Potassium bearing minerals are mined from underground ore deposits, salt lakes and brines. Then, the ore must be beneficiated and purified using dry and slurry processes. Guichon Valves can supply custom-made valves suitable for such abrasive slurries.
Another potassium fertilizer is potassium sulfate, which is frequently used for crops where additional chloride from more common KCl fertilizer is undesirable. Potassium sulfate can be extracted from the mineral langbeinite or it can be synthetized by treating potassium chloride with sulfuric acid at high temperature. By adding magnesium salts to potassium sulfate, a granular potassium-magnesium compound fertilizer can also be produced.
The global Potassium Chloride market is valued at 12600 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 13200 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 0.6% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Potassium Chloride volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Potassium Chloride market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Nutrien
Uralkali
Mosaic
Belaruskali
Israel Chemicals
QingHai Salt Lake Industry
K+S
SQM
Intrepid Potash
APC
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
By Physical Configuration
Powder
Crystal
Big Granule
By Appearance
Red Type
White Type
By Purity
Purity <60%
Purity >60%
Purity =60%
Segment by Application
Fertilizer Applications
Industrial Applications
Pharmaceutical Applications
Other Applications
