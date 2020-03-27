In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-potassium-acetate-market-survey-and-forecast-report-2019



Potassium acetate (KCH3COO) is the potassium salt of acetic acid. It is white flakes or crystalline powder and also used in industry, pharma, food additives, deicing, and others. Potassium salts are common to be sold in aqueous solution form. Corespondingly, potassium acetate is usually sold as aqueous solution, especially in deicing and drilling fluid industries. In our report, the amount of all liquid products is converted to amount of pure solid potassium acetate.

Niacet is the global leader in Europe, with 8.95% of the global potassium acetate production. Cryotech and Hawkins are leading manufacturers in USA. Market in China is more separated, compared with USA and Europe. Potassium acetate product is usually sold in aqueous solution and powder form. USA and Canada are the main import regions of potassium acetate. China and Europe are the main export areas of potassium acetate.

For demand market of potassium acetate, there is also a certain space in the next few years. China is the main export area, where potassium acetate is mainly exported to USA.

Potassium acetate is used in a wide variety of industrial applications. The major uses are in the production of catalyst, oil drilling, pharma & food and deicing, etc. Deicing is the main application of potassium acetate, accounting 64.52% of the global consumption, while deicing is the major application of potassium acetate in North America.

The global Potassium Acetate market is valued at 150 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 210 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Potassium Acetate volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Potassium Acetate market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Niacet

Clariant

Cryotech

Hawkins

Nachurs Alpine Solutions

Evonik

Daito Chemical

Lancashire Chemicals

Askhay

Baltic Enterprise

Jiangsu Kolod Food

Wuxi Yangshan Biochemical

Wuxi Unisen

Tenglong

Shanxi Zhaoyi Chemical

Shijiazhuang Haosheng

Jiangxi Shuangjia

Langfang Tianke

Xianju Fusheng

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Industrial Grade

Segment by Application

Industrial

Pharma & Food

Deicing

Others

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-potassium-acetate-market-survey-and-forecast-report-2019

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com