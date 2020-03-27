Global Potassium Acetate Market Survey and Forecast Report 2019

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Potassium acetate (KCH3COO) is the potassium salt of acetic acid. It is white flakes or crystalline powder and also used in industry, pharma, food additives, deicing, and others. Potassium salts are common to be sold in aqueous solution form. Corespondingly, potassium acetate is usually sold as aqueous solution, especially in deicing and drilling fluid industries. In our report, the amount of all liquid products is converted to amount of pure solid potassium acetate.
Niacet is the global leader in Europe, with 8.95% of the global potassium acetate production. Cryotech and Hawkins are leading manufacturers in USA. Market in China is more separated, compared with USA and Europe. Potassium acetate product is usually sold in aqueous solution and powder form. USA and Canada are the main import regions of potassium acetate. China and Europe are the main export areas of potassium acetate.
For demand market of potassium acetate, there is also a certain space in the next few years. China is the main export area, where potassium acetate is mainly exported to USA.
Potassium acetate is used in a wide variety of industrial applications. The major uses are in the production of catalyst, oil drilling, pharma & food and deicing, etc. Deicing is the main application of potassium acetate, accounting 64.52% of the global consumption, while deicing is the major application of potassium acetate in North America.
The global Potassium Acetate market is valued at 150 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 210 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Potassium Acetate volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Potassium Acetate market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Food Grade
Pharmaceutical Grade
Industrial Grade
Segment by Application
Industrial
Pharma & Food
Deicing
Others
