Global Potash Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type, Application, Regions (2014-2025)

Potash is a vitally important element, necessary for the functioning of all living organisms.
Demand for potash is expected to be stable in the long term, as agriculture remains the key source of food, an important provider of fibre for the textile industry and biofuel for the world’s constantly growing population.
The global Potash market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Potash volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Potash market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
- Agrium
- ICL
- Intrepid Potash
- Vale
- PotashCorp
- Qinghai Salt Lake
- Uralkali
- Belaruskali
- Sinofert Holdings
- SQM
Segment by Regions
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Segment by Type
- Potassium Chloride
- Potassium Nitrate
- Potassium Sulfate
Segment by Application
- Fertilizer
- General Industrial
- Other
Table of Contents
1 Potash Market Overview
2 Global Potash Market Competition by Manufacturers
3 Global Potash Production Market Share by Regions
4 Global Potash Consumption by Regions
5 Global Potash Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
6 ……
