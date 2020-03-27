Global Post-It & Sticky Notes Market Outlook (2014-2025)

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-post-it-andamp;-sticky-notes-market-outlook-2014-2025-



Post-It & Sticky Notes is a small piece of paper with a re-adherable strip of glue on its back, made for temporarily attaching notes to documents and other surfaces. A unique low-tack pressure-sensitive adhesive allows the notes to be easily attached, removed and even re-posted elsewhere without leaving residue. Originally small yellow squares, Post-it Notes and related products are now available in an array of colors, shapes and sizes. Although 3M’s patent ran out in 1997, “Post-It” and the original notes’ distinctive yellow color remain registered company trademarks, with terms such as “repositionable notes” used for similar offerings manufactured by competitors. Despite this, the name has become genericized for all such products in many countries.

Post-It & Sticky Notes industry concentration is very high, manufacturers are mostly in the North America and APAC. As for the industry market size, China production accounted for more than 28.24% of the total production of global Post-It & Sticky Notes market in 2017, followed by North America (27.48%) and Europe (21.89%). 3M is the world leading manufacturer in global Post-It & Sticky Notes market with the market share of 77.40%, in terms of revenue, followed by Hopax, 4A PAPER, Deli and M&G.

The global Post-It & Sticky Notes market is valued at 2190 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 2350 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 0.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Post-It & Sticky Notes volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Post-It & Sticky Notes market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

3M

Hopax

4A PAPER

Deli

M&G

COMIX

GuangBo

Poppin

Huiying Enterprise

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

3″ x 3″

3″ x 6″

4″ x 4″

Others

Segment by Application

Office

Household

School

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-post-it-andamp;-sticky-notes-market-outlook-2014-2025-

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com