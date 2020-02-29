Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Market Size, Trends, Outlook, Opportunity Till 2022

The Positron Emission Tomography (PET) is a powerful, non-invasive, nuclear imaging scanner which provides detailed diagnostics of the human body’s physiological and bio-chemical processes. The advantage of PET is that it can detect cancer before other diagnostic tests as PET can test biological functions as well. Almost 95 % of the PET scans conducted are related to oncology.The PET market is the pioneering sector of the diagnostic imaging market. Continued technological developments and continuous growth is expected in the market owing to the emerging market’s acceptance of PET technology.

Market Dynamics

Some of the key drivers for the PET market include rising awareness among physicians and patients, growing population, increasing prevalence of diseases and growing demand for cancer diagnoses. The major barriers for the market are regulatory legislations, high costs of PET technologies, difficulties in supply, increasing costs of radio pharmaceuticals, consolidation in hospital sector and rising development costs. The high cost of PET equipment and procedures coupled with the global economic downturn has led to slowing of growth. The growth of the market in mature markets like U.S and Europe depend heavily on the replacement of existing systems as the capacity for new installations is very limited in these mature markets.

Market Segmentation

The global Positron Emission Tomography(PET) Market is segmented on the basis of Product type, Application, Detector type, End-User and Region.

Segmentation by Product type

Full Ring PET Scanners

Partial Ring PET Scanners

The Full Ring PET scanners accounts for the majority market share in this segment and is the most widely used product.

Segmentation by Application

Oncology

Cardiology

Neurology

Others

Oncology application finds the most use of the PET scanners and has a lion’s share of the segment. Among other applications, cardiology has good growth potential.

Segmentation by Detector type

Bismuth Germanium Oxide (BGO)

Lutetium Oxyorthosilicate (LSO)

Lutetium Fine silicate (LFS)

Lutetium Yttrium Orthosilicate

Gadolinium Oxyorthosilicate (GSO)

Lutetium Oxyorthosilicate (LSO) dominates this segment with Bismuth Germanium Oxide (BGO) running a close second.

Segmentation by End-User

Hospitals

PET Centres

Diagnostic Clinics

Research Institutes

Hospitals generate the most revenue share in this segment.

Segmentation by Region

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific (Excluding Japan)

Japan

Middle East and Africa

North America accounts for almost half of the market share in this segment.

Regional/ Geographic Analysis

The United States is the market leader with an overwhelming market share but the rise in PET procedures has led to healthcare reforms which limited the number of reimbursements for PET procedures which led to a reduction in demand. This in conjunction with the limited supply of radio pharmaceuticals has led to the U.S market becoming static.China and Japan in particular and Asia-Pacific in general, provide huge opportunities for increasing sales of PET equipment. This is mostly due to the increasing demand for PET systems and sale of more PET systems.

Key Players

Some of the major players in this market include Philips, Siemens, Positron Corporation, CardiArc Ltd, Digirad Corporation, GE Healthcare, Gamma Medica Inc., Hologic Inc., Toshiba Corporation, Mediso Ltd. And Hitachi Corporation.

