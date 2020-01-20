Global POS Terminals in Retail Market Research Report Forecast to 2025

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global POS Terminals in Retail Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” New Document to its Studies Database

POS terminals are a combination of hardware and software, which allows users to accept card payments directly without updating the cash registers.

The enhanced functionality of POS as one of the primary growth factors for the POS terminals market in the retail sector.

In 2018, the global POS Terminals in Retail market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global POS Terminals in Retail status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the POS Terminals in Retail development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

First Data

Ingenico Group

PAX Technology

Square

Verifone

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

EMV POS Terminals

Non-EMV POS Terminals

Market segment by Application, split into

Supermarket

Specialty Stores

Hypermarket

Gas Stations

Drug Stores

Mass Merchandise

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global POS Terminals in Retail status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the POS Terminals in Retail development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

