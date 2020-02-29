Global Portable X-Ray Devices Market Size, Trends, Outlook, Opportunity Till 2022

An x-ray is a form of electromagnetic radiation which is used to monitor the abnormalities in the body, especially bones. X-ray is electromagnetic ionizing radiation with a wide array of applications in a diversified range of industries. In the healthcare industry, these ionizing radiations (X-ray) devices constitute the largest market share of total diagnostic imaging market. The need of the point of care diagnostics has prompted the development of handy X-Ray gadgets. These gadgets can be utilized by military men and on a games field. It is valuable when the treatment must be finished in a brief span of time. The gadgets can be folded into a little bundle and transported to whatever point it is required. It can be joined to the PC in the X-Ray lab, and the pictures can be specifically seen on the screen. The pictures can be straightforwardly sent to the doctor as a soft copy.

Request For Free Sample @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10065068

End-user/Technology

The top users of this technology are mostly from Healthcare institutions (hospitals, medical schools, group practices, individual surgeons, and governing bodies), diagnostic centers & research institutes.

Market Dynamics

The Global Portable X-Ray Devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% for the next decade. Extensive usage of applications in global X-Ray device market is a factor which helps in fuelling it. The other major factor which helps in enhancing the market is the crucial players investing tremendous amount in research and development for developing and improving the image quality as well as technological advancements. Again, the prime factors that restraint the market growth are the high cost of digital x-ray devices which directly affect the production cost. And lastly the lack of technical expertise halts its growth.

Market Segmentation

The global portable x-ray devices market is primarily segmented based on technologies into computed radiography (CR), digital radiography (DR) and analog. The DR market is further divided into and flat panel detector (FPD) and high-density line scan solid state detector. By application as pneumonia, tumor/cancers, orthopedic damage, dental, and cardiovascular diseases. And by usage by anatomy, i.e., abdominal, chest, real-time imaging, and dental. Finally, it can also be segmented into source technology such as fix anodes and rotating anodes. And further segmented into high energy tubes and low energy tubes utilized in the systems.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

Geographically, the global portable x-ray devices market is classified into regions namely, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America dominated the portable x-ray devices in during recent times due to innovative techniques, sound investments in infrastructures and right reimbursement policies for diagnostic procedures. The portable x-ray market in the Asia-Pacific is expected to grow further with moderate rate.

Opportunities

The worldwide x-beam gadgets advertise has been seeing an adjustment in its dynamics. The shopper’s focus is continuously moving from the stationary x-beam and conventional analog to convenient or versatile x-ray gadgets. The initiation of reformatory improvements in the worldwide medicinal services and the developing execution of picture archiving and communication systems (PACS) in different nations in Europe and the U.S. is believed to profit the overall market development. The increment in the geriatric population with portability issues, the ascent in the mindfulness in regards to convenient gadgets, massive financing for R&D of mobile products by private players and government bodies and increasing focus around preventive care are a portion of the components upgrading the development of the market.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the market are GE Healthcare, RMS India, Philips Healthcare, Fujifilm, Siemens, GE Healthcare, Minxray, Fujifilm Holdings, Toshiba Medical Systems, Shimadzu Corporation, Siemens Healthcare, Hitachi, Planmed, Bennett, MinXRay, Hologic, Carestream, Kubtec, Varian Medical, Agfa Healthcare, Source Ray, Inc., Decorin,and Aribex.

Report Contents Regional Analysis Report Highlights

Market segments

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation.

Contact Us

Name: David

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609