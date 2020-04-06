Global Portable Water Quality Meters Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2019-2025

In this report, the Global Portable Water Quality Meters market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Portable Water Quality Meters market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Portable Water Quality Meters are portable meters that can measure parameters like DO (optical Dissolved Oxygen), pH, ORP, conductivity, specific conductance, salinity, TDS, resistivity, chloride, nitrate, depth, temperature and turbidity, etc.

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Portable Water Quality Meters in the regions of North America and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Portable Water Quality Meters. Growth in government budgets in the principal regions, increasing of Water and Waste Water fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of Portable Water Quality Meters will drive growth in developing markets. The global Portable Water Quality Meters revenue market is significantly large in Europe and North America, majorly due to increasing per capita income and consumer spending. Currently, North America is dominating the market in terms of revenue. Moreover, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing segment. The key factors attributed to the demand for sustainable and innovative Portable Water Quality Meters in emerging economies, such as China and India among others.The consumption of Portable Water Quality Meters is related to downstream industries and global economy. As there will always be some uncertain in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of Portable Water Quality Meters industry may not keep that fast. But it is surely forecasted that the market of Portable Water Quality Meters is still promising.

The Portable Water Quality Meters market was valued at 360.2 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 473.3 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Portable Water Quality Meters.

This study focuses on the production side and consumption side of Portable Water Quality Meters, presents the global Portable Water Quality Meters market size by manufacturers, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Portable Water Quality Meters capacity, production, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share for major manufacturers, regions (or countries) and product type.

In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Portable Water Quality Meters by regions and application. The key regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East and Africa etc.

Xylem

Danaher

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Hanna Instruments

DKK-TOA

Horiba

Tintometer

Extech Instruments

Shanghai INESA

Palintest

In-Situ

Jenco Instruments

Bante Instruments

Market Segment by Product Type

PH Meters

Conductivity Meters

Chlorine Meters

ORP Meters

Dissolved Oxygen Meters

Turbidity Meters

Salinity Meters

Other Meters

PH Meters segment held the leading share of over 32% in the global Portable Water Quality Meters market in 2018.

In Portable Water Quality Meters market, The Dissolved Oxygen Meters segment is poised to exhibit the highest CAGR which is 7.02% during the forecast period.

Market Segment by Application

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical & Medical

Biotechnology & Chemical

Water and Waste Water

Pools

Others

In Portable Water Quality Meters market, the Water and Waste Water segment holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach a volume of 587.7 (K Units) by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.26% during 2018 and 2025.

Key Regions split in this report:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

GCC Countries

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Portable Water Quality Meters status and future forecast, involving capacity, production, value, consumption, growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Portable Water Quality Meters manufacturers, capacity, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Portable Water Quality Meters are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2019

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

