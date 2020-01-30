Global Portable Stove Market Analysis Report 2019

MarketResearchNest.com presents “Global Portable Stove Market Growth 2019-2024” new Research to its studies database.

Portable stove is a cooking stove specially designed to be portable and lightweight, used in camping, picnicking, backpacking, or other use in remote locations where an easily transportable means of cooking or heating is needed.

In global market, the production of Portable Stove increases from 12512 K Units in 2012 to 18144 K Units in 2016, at a CAGR of 9.74%. In 2016, the global Portable Stove market is led by China, capturing about 26.30% of global Portable Stove production. USA is the second-largest region-wise market with 22.14% global production share.

At present, the major manufacturers of Portable Stove are concentrated in Coleman, Primus, Iwatani, Maxsum, Camp Chef, Jinyu, Suntouch, Jetboil, MalloMe, Masterbuilt, Stansport. Maxsum is the world leader, holding 10.28% production market share in 2016.

USA was the largest regional market for Portable Stove, with Consumption exceeding 4767 K Units in 2016. It is further expected to grow due to more and more camping enthusiast. In addition, Europe is also expected to witness fast growth, at an estimated CAGR of 8.93% from 2012 to 2016.

In application, Portable Stove downstream is wide and recently Portable Stove has acquired increasing significance in various fields of home appliance, outdoor appliance and others. Globally, the Portable Stove market is mainly driven by growing demand for outdoor appliance which accounts for nearly 80.75% of total downstream consumption of Portable Stove in global.

In the future, global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Portable Stove production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2023 the production of Portable Stove is estimated to be 32515 K Units.

According to this study, over the next five years the Portable Stove market will register a 9.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1010 million by 2024, from US$ 580 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Portable Stove business, shared in Chapter 3.

Global Portable Stove in its database, which provides an expert and in-depth analysis of key business trends and future market development prospects, key drivers and restraints, profiles of major market players, segmentation and forecasting. A Global Portable Stove Market provides an extensive view of size; trends and shape have been developed in this report to identify factors that will exhibit a significant impact in boosting the sales of Global Portable Stove Market in the near future.

Segmentation by product type

Single-burner Stove

Multi-burner Stove

Segmentation by application

Home Appliance

Outdoor Appliance

Others

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Coleman

Primus

Iwatani

Maxsum

Camp Chef

Jinyu

Suntouch

Jetboil

MalloMe

Masterbuilt

Stansport

Moreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR.

Portable Stove Production by Region

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.

