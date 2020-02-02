Global Portable Stove Market 2019 | Key Players, Application and Development Forecast to 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Portable Stove Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database.

Portable stove is a cooking stove specially designed to be portable and lightweight, used in camping, picnicking, backpacking, or other use in remote locations where an easily transportable means of cooking or heating is needed.

Scope of the Report:

In global market, the production of Portable Stove increases from 12512 K Units in 2012 to 18144 K Units in 2016, at a CAGR of 9.74%. In 2016, the global Portable Stove market is led by China, capturing about 26.30% of global Portable Stove production. USA is the second-largest region-wise market with 22.14% global production share.

At present, the major manufacturers of Portable Stove are concentrated in Coleman, Primus, Iwatani, Maxsum, Camp Chef, Jinyu, Suntouch, Jetboil, MalloMe, Masterbuilt, Stansport. Maxsum is the world leader, holding 10.28% production market share in 2016.

USA was the largest regional market for Portable Stove, with Consumption exceeding 4767 K Units in 2016. It is further expected to grow due to more and more camping enthusiast. In addition, Europe is also expected to witness fast growth, at an estimated CAGR of 8.93% from 2012 to 2016.

In application, Portable Stove downstream is wide and recently Portable Stove has acquired increasing significance in various fields of home appliance, outdoor appliance and others. Globally, the Portable Stove market is mainly driven by growing demand for outdoor appliance which accounts for nearly 80.75% of total downstream consumption of Portable Stove in global.

In the future, global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Portable Stove production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2023 the production of Portable Stove is estimated to be 32515 K Units.

The worldwide market for Portable Stove is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.7% over the next five years, will reach 1010 million US$ in 2024, from 580 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Portable Stove in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Request Free Sample Research Report @

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/requestsample/532971

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Coleman

Primus

Iwatani

Maxsum

Camp Chef

Jinyu

Suntouch

Jetboil

MalloMe

Masterbuilt

Stansport

Browse detail report with in-depth TOC @

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/Global-Portable-Stove-Market-2019-by-Manufacturers-Regions-Type-and-Application-Forecast-to-2024.html

Market Segment by Type, covers

Single-burner Stove

Multi-burner Stove

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Home Appliance

Outdoor Appliance

Others

Others Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Order a Purchase Report Copy @

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/purchase/532971

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Portable Stove product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Portable Stove, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Portable Stove in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Portable Stove competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Portable Stove breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Portable Stove market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Portable Stove sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

About Us:

MarketResearchNest.com is the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services on the Web. We offer reports from almost all top publishers and update our collection on daily basis to provide you with instant online access to the Global most complete and recent database of expert insights on Global industries, organizations, products, and trends.

Contact Us

Mr. Jeet Jain

Sales Manager

[email protected]

+1-240-284-8070

+44-20-3290-4151

Connect with us: Google+ | LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook