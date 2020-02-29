Global Portable Medical Electronic Products Market Growth Analysis By Size, Share, News, Demand, Opportunity During 2016-2022

Portable medical electronic products are electronic equipment used for monitoring, operating and managing medical conditions. The portable medical electronic products industry is witnessing tremendous growth in recent years as the influx of these products has reinforced the existing healthcare infrastructure in many ways. These devices are becoming more and more portable, light in weight and compact due to the advancements in microprocessor technology. The rapid advancements in semiconductor technology is helping in large scale integration and lower power consumption of portable medical electronic products. The untapped markets in the developing countries provide massive growth opportunities for the portable medical electronic products market. Portable Medical Electronic Products are gaining popularity due to their ease of use and accessibility. The fact that these equipment can be connected to a smartphone has led to better storage and the penetration of smart phones and mobile devices is stimulating the growth of these products.

Market Dynamics

The drivers for growth in the portable medical electronic products market are rising healthcare costs, rapidly aging population, technological advancements, increasing demand for medical treatment and diagnosis in remote areas. Introduction of semiconductor devices, telemedicine and nanotechnology in the healthcare sector is also contributing to the growth of this market. Rise in Home healthcare is also championing the growth of the portable medical electronic products market.

Market Segmentation

The Portable Medical Electronic Products Market is segmented on the basis of equipment, end-user, application and region.

Segmentation by Equipment

Respiratory products

Heart monitors

Pulse oximeter

Blood pressure monitors

Medical imaging

Others

Medical imaging dominates this segment due in part to the technological advancements in imaging systems which allows diagnosis of all body parts and provides 3D images of vital organs.

Segmentation by End-User

Hospitals

Nursing homes

Physicians’ clinics

Ambulances

Homecare

Others

Homecare is expected to grow the fastest due to the recent trend of miniaturization. Homecare products rose in popularity due to their inexpensiveness and safety. Increasing hospital costs and cost-effective nature of homecare products have made homecare a desirable option for many sections of the population.

Segmentation by Application

Therapy

Diagnosis and Testing

Emergency Kits

Others

Diagnosis and testing leads the way in this segment as these products’ primary function is diagnosis and testing.

Segmentation by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

North America is the leading player due to continuous innovations and the faster pace of replacement of technology. Developing economies of the Asia-Pacific are predicted to lead the growth in the coming years owing to greater technology proliferation and acceptance of portable medical electronic products.

Regional/ Geographic Analysis

North America has the highest share of the portable medical electronic products market, followed by Europe. This is mainly due to the technological advancements and the consumer demand for these products. Asia-Pacific is expected to post the strongest growth due to the increasing demand for portable devices in the developing nations of this region.

Key Players

Prominent players in the market include CareFusion Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, GE Healthcare, Medtronic, Inc., Roche Diagnostics, Siemens Corporation, Philips Healthcare, Johnson & Johnson, Bayer Healthcare and Panasonic Corp.

