In this report, the Global Portable Jump Starter Market Professional Survey Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Portable Jump Starter Market Professional Survey Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-portable-jump-starter-market-professional-survey-report-2019



A portable jump start is a method of starting a vehicle with a discharged starting battery. A temporary connection is made to the battery of another vehicle, or to some other external power source. The external supply of electricity recharges the disabled vehicle’s battery and provides some of the power needed to crank the engine. Once the vehicle has been started, its normal charging system will recharge, so the auxiliary source can be removed. If the vehicle charging system is functional, normal operation of the vehicle will restore the charge of the battery.

As the technology of Portable Jump Starter is relatively mature and the downstream market, especially for automotive aftermarket is growing fast, so there are lots of enterprises in the Portable Jump Starter market. The Portable Jump Starter market competition will be still intense. There are great many manufacturers located in China, and mainly exported the Portable Jump Starter product to North America and Europe. BOLTPOWER is the leading manufacturer in the global Portable Jump Starter market with the market share of 19.34%, in terms of revenue, followed by CARKU, Benrong Group, China AGA, Shenzhen NianLun Electronic, KAYO MAXTAR, BESTEK and Shenzhen SBASE. These 8 listed companies accounted for 52% of the market share in 2018. Portable Jump Starter industry is relatively concentrated, production is mainly concentrated in China, while Europe and North America are the major consumption areas. In 2018, the global sales is estimated to reach 7622.90 K Units. North America and Europe is forecasted to accounted for more than 75% of sales market as a whole.

The global Portable Jump Starter market was valued at 312.1 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 344.2 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.7% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Portable Jump Starter volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Portable Jump Starter market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Portable Jump Starter in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Portable Jump Starter manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BOLTPOWER

CARKU

Benrong Group

China AGA

Shenzhen NianLun Electronic

KAYO MAXTAR

BESTEK

Shenzhen SBASE

Segment by Regions

China

Segment by Type

Lithium Ion

Lead-Acid

In 2018, Lithium Ion accounted for a major share of 91% in the global Portable Jump Starter market. And this product segment is poised to reach 342 M USD by 2025 from 300 M USD in 2018.

Segment by Application

Automotive

Motorcycle

Others

In Portable Jump Starter market, Automotive segment holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach a volume of 9719 (K Units) by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.23% during 2018 and 2025. It means that Portable Jump Starter will be promising in the Automotive field in the next couple of years.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-portable-jump-starter-market-professional-survey-report-2019

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com