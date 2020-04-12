In this report, the Global Portable Jump Starter market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Portable Jump Starter market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-portable-jump-starter-industry-research-report-growth-trends-and-competitive-analysis-2019-2025



A portable jump start is a method of starting a vehicle with a discharged starting battery. A temporary connection is made to the battery of another vehicle, or to some other external power source. The external supply of electricity recharges the disabled vehicle’s battery and provides some of the power needed to crank the engine. Once the vehicle has been started, its normal charging system will recharge, so the auxiliary source can be removed. If the vehicle charging system is functional, normal operation of the vehicle will restore the charge of the battery.

As the technology of Portable Jump Starter is relatively mature and the downstream market, especially for automotive aftermarket is growing fast, so there are lots of enterprises in the Portable Jump Starter market. The Portable Jump Starter market competition will be still intense. There are great many manufacturers located in China, and mainly exported the Portable Jump Starter product to North America and Europe. BOLTPOWER is the leading manufacturer in the global Portable Jump Starter market with the market share of 19.34%, in terms of revenue, followed by CARKU, Benrong Group, China AGA, Shenzhen NianLun Electronic, KAYO MAXTAR, BESTEK and Shenzhen SBASE. These 8 listed companies accounted for 52% of the market share in 2018. Portable Jump Starter industry is relatively concentrated, production is mainly concentrated in China, while Europe and North America are the major consumption areas. In 2018, the global sales is estimated to reach 7622.90 K Units. North America and Europe is forecasted to accounted for more than 75% of sales market as a whole.

The Portable Jump Starter market was valued at 312.1 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 344.2 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 1.7% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Portable Jump Starter.

This study focuses on the production side and consumption side of Portable Jump Starter, presents the global Portable Jump Starter market size by manufacturers, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Portable Jump Starter capacity, production, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share for major manufacturers, regions (or countries) and product type.

In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Portable Jump Starter by regions and application. The key regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East and Africa etc.

This report includes the following manufacturers; we can also add the other companies as you want.

BOLTPOWER

CARKU

Benrong Group

China AGA

Shenzhen NianLun Electronic

KAYO MAXTAR

BESTEK

Shenzhen SBASE

Market Segment by Product Type

Lithium Ion

Lead-Acid

In 2018, Lithium Ion accounted for a major share of 91% in the global Portable Jump Starter market. And this product segment is poised to reach 342 M USD by 2025 from 300 M USD in 2018.

Market Segment by Application

Automotive

Motorcycle

Others

In Portable Jump Starter market, Automotive segment holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach a volume of 9719 (K Units) by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.23% during 2018 and 2025. It means that Portable Jump Starter will be promising in the Automotive field in the next couple of years.

Key Regions split in this report:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

GCC Countries

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Portable Jump Starter status and future forecast, involving capacity, production, value, consumption, growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Portable Jump Starter manufacturers, capacity, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Portable Jump Starter are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2019

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-portable-jump-starter-industry-research-report-growth-trends-and-competitive-analysis-2019-2025

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com